Getting involved in agriculture ‘more important than ever’

Brandon and Casey Kerkhoff manage Kerkhoff Cattle Co. in Redwood Falls where they are raising a family and feeding cattle.
With more than 98% of Americans having little to no direct connection to farming or ranching, now, more than ever, there’s a need and opportunity for the agriculture community to tell its story. The Kerkhoffs understand the importance of inspiring the next generation to get involved.
While Brandon Kerkhoff was born into the cattle business, his parents let him decide what career path to take.
"I was given the chance to explore all available options for a career, but nothing was more satisfying than farming with my mom and dad,” he said.
The Kerkhoffs are committed to cattle safety and national Beef Checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance classes keep them up to date on proper animal handling. They work closely with their local veterinarian and nutritionists to make sure cattle stay healthy. The Kerkhoffs provide a healthy environment for their cattle, which in turn also creates a positive environment for raising their children.
“I like raising kids on the farm because they get to experience things that very few do,” Kerkhoff said. “They get to appreciate the process that food takes to reach their plate and farm life also teaches great work ethic."
From producers to consumers, everyone can be involved with agriculture. Whether you are part of the future generation of farmers and ranchers or simply want to know how food gets from pasture to plate, all you need to get involved is effort and the drive to learn more.
To learn about beef’s journey from pasture to plate, visit mba.beeflearningcenter.org. For more information about Minnesota’s farming and ranching families, visit www.mnbeef.org.