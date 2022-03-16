Grace and grit: The story of an ultrasound tech

The day started at 7 a.m. when I hopped in a pick-up with Kama Bruns ready to head down to Colome, South Dakota to ultrasound just over 200 head of Angus bulls for Raven Angus.
We had just gotten a call from the school in town that so many kids wait to hear on cold winter days like this. Our school was starting two hours late but that definitely didn’t stop us.
It was a very cold day with winds over 60 mph and very slippery road conditions. On a regular day a drive from Plankinton, South Dakota to Colome would take roughly an hour and a half. But with road conditions being what they were on that day, it took quite some time.
With me being the curious person I am, and with Kama being the friendly, talkative person she is, there was rarely a dull moment on this long drive. I had come up with quite a few questions for her, so the drive went by quickly.
The first question I had asked Kama was when she got into ultrasound. It was in the fall of 2003 when she went on her first ultrasound job with a former ultrasound technician that was looking to pass the art down to someone else, she said. From then on Kama would go out and help until she got certified in 2005. Since then she’s been offering her own services to cattle ranches all over South Dakota and the surroundings states.
To say she’s a busy lady would be an understatement. I was also curious to know what were some of her favorite parts of the job. She absolutely loves the people she gets to meet and the friends she’s made over the years, she said. She also enjoys looking at all the cattle that the different operations have to offer.
Kama also mentioned that she really doesn’t mind the traveling. But with the experiences I’ve had with Kama and helping her ultrasound, I would think her favorite part of her job is when she gets a really good picture so she can show the rancher the good marbling on his cattle. From an outsider’s perspective, it seemed like a very rewarding experience.
With all of the great things that came with this job, I wondered if there were any downsides she experienced. One of the biggest challenges in her job was that the cattle had to be within a certain age rage to scan and it varied from breed to breed, she said.
The Angus bulls we were scanning needed to be at least 320 days old, for example. With this came other challenges. It made the window of time to complete scanning very short, which also made scheduling a difficult task.
Even with the large amount of work to do in a short amount of time, Kama finds a way to fit anyone who needed her help into her schedule – even if that meant going to a few different operations in a single day.
Another big challenge was the cold, windy and snowy weather that the Midwest has to offer, Kama said. The day we went to Raven Angus was no exception.
Since this was my first time ultrasounding cattle, I had lots of questions regarding different terms used and the process that the bulls would have to go through. Two terms were used often: EPD and IMF.
EPD stands for expected progeny difference. It’s used to compare animals of the same breed, and it’s used as a selection tool for when a rancher goes to purchase a bull.
IMF stands for inter muscular fat. It’s used as a breeding tool and it’s something that is extremely sought after. A higher IMF can tell a lot about the quality of meat that the animal will produce. It shows the tenderness of meat and if it qualifies for choice or prime. It’s also an inheritable trait, so the IMF that is shown in the bull’s scans will show how their offspring will do in terms of meat quality.
Since both EPD and IMF are determined by the pictures that the ultrasound shows, it’s important to do the best you can to capture the best picture. This can put a lot of stress on an ultrasound technician, but it’s something that Kama deals with very well. She was very persistent when trying to get the best picture she could and wouldn’t stop until she was satisfied with the results.
Kama gave me a rundown of the ultrasound job that day. The bulls go through a chute where they get all the dirt blown out of their hair so it’s not in the way of getting a clear picture. Kama clips their hair in the area she’ll scan to get an even clearer picture. Then she puts vegetable oil on their hide as a gel so she could get a good reading.
From there, she runs her scanner and saves the pictures onto a computer along with the bull’s tag number and weight.
That day, we were looking for carcass data, particularly ribeye size, rump fat and PFat. We got one ribeye image, one rump image and five PFat images from the bulls. PFat is percentage of fat on a ribeye and the level of marbling the bull has. This image is captured between the 12th and 13th rib.
Carcass data collected varies between different breeds.
On a second ultrasound job with Kama to TSN Simmental in Platte, South Dakota, we didn’t need to scan for rump fat with the Simmentals like we did with the Angus, but we did have to save their registration numbers.
The whole process seemed like quite a lot to think about when explained to me step by step, but when we started the job, it didn’t seem to be as daunting of a task. I got to stand by and watch about half of the bulls run through the process just as it was described to me. I sat next Layce Bruns, Kama’s daughter, and she showed me how to enter in tag numbers, weights and how to save the pictures that were sent to the computer.
Once I thought I had the hang of what was going on with the computer, Layce let me jump in and try it out for myself. It was slow to get going but I eventually got the hang of it, and it went pretty smoothly from there.
I was excited but also a little nervous. I had watched lots of bulls go through the chute, but I was still worried I wasn’t going to be able to have anything show up on the screen. It was a relief to see the ribeye show up on the screen. I was able to get pictures of the ribeye, rump and some PFat. The PFat was the hardest to find.
When I saw the pictures come up on the screen, a got a strong feeling of accomplishment. It was a very rewarding experience. At that moment my eyes were open to how Kama felt each time she got a good picture and why she loves what she does so much.
Although she can experience lots of challenges throughout her day, she finds a way to get through it with a smile on her face and a great attitude through it all. It never changes her view on her job or makes her second guess what she’s doing.
Kama’s job isn’t a walk in the park, but even through the early mornings, late nights and long, cold winter days she looks forward to going to different operations and providing her services to any rancher in need of them.
I’ve learned much from Kama – not only about the different aspects of the ultrasound world, but about working hard and not stopping until you get the results you want.
Gabby Fink is a senior from Plankinton High School in South Dakota.