A while back I wrote an article about GFI #263 which states that all veterinary prescription medications have to be purchased through a veterinarian or with a veterinary prescription starting on June 11, 2023.

Another “Guidance For Industry” has been in the works from the Food and Drug Administration that will also be implemented in June 2023. This GFI is GFI #191.

GFI #191

This Guidance For Industry was designed to lay out specific recommendations for the New Animal Drug Application (NADA).

Companies who create drugs to get on the market have to submit a NADA to the FDA for approval. With the information provided on the NADA, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can assess the drug’s safety, efficacy and determine if what is on the label is true.

So how does this affect us and implanting our cattle?

Effects on implants

Implants are typically labeled for a specific phase of production. In beef cattle, these phases include suckling calves, growing cattle on grass, and cattle fed in confinement. Some implants do not carry a label that states that they can be reimplanted within the same production phase.

Under GFI #191, if the company does not submit a change to the label, that specific implant cannot be reimplanted in the same production phase.

Why GFI #191?

The FDA released a letter to the industry in December 2021 on beef cattle ear implants. In this letter, they explain the “why” for GFI #191. “

The FDA has recognized that the labeling for many cattle ear implants may not be clear to the end-user, particularly regarding reimplantation within a production phase. The FDA continues to work with sponsors of beef cattle ear implants to update the labeling of these products to clarify if or when a particular implant product may be used for reimplantation.”

GFI #191 and cattle producers

Through all the muddy waters of GFI #191, the take home message is that if the implant is not labeled specifically for reimplantation, it cannot be used more than once per production phase.

Does this affect what you have already been doing for your reimplantation program? It depends on which implants you’re using and their label.

Label example

Let’s practice breaking down the indications section of a label. These are the indications for Synovex Choice (100 mg trenbolone acetate/14 mg estradiol benzoate): For increased rate of weight gain in steers fed in confinement for slaughter, and for increased rate of weight gain and improved feed efficiency in heifers fed in confinement for slaughter.

Addition to the label

These are the additional indications for Synovex Choice (100 mg trenbolone acetate/14 mg estradiol benzoate): For increased rate of weight gain for up to 200 days in growing beef steers and heifers fed in confinement for slaughter in a reimplantation program where Synovex Choice is the first implant and a Synovex Choice, Synovex Plus, or Synovex One Feedlot implant is administered 60 to 120 days later.

Label breakdown

Synovex Choice is only labeled for steers and heifers in confinement. It can be used in a reimplantation program IF Synovex Choice is the first implant the cattle receive when they are in confinement. 60 to 120 days after implanting the confinement cattle with Synovex Choice, the cattle can be reimplanted with Synovex Choice, Synovex Plus, or Synovex One Feedlot to achieve 200 total days of implant effects during confinement.

Conclusion

Talk to your veterinarian if you have any questions about your implant program. If you are planning on reimplanting during a single production phase, such as during confinement, make sure that you are using a product that is labeled for it.