Handling spinal cord injuries, lesions in cattle

If you own cattle long enough, you’ll have to deal with a spinal cord injury or lesion eventually. Neurologic exams are important to understand where the lesion is most likely located within the spinal cord, the differential diagnosis, the prognosis, and the treatment.

Pertinent neurology vocabulary

There is a lot of terminology that goes into a good bovine neurologic exam. Below are some of the main terms to know.

Ataxia: impaired balance and coordination

Proprioception: knowing where their feet are. For example, if your bull is standing with his front legs crossed for a long time and he doesn’t seem to notice, you would say that he has a lack of proprioception.

Superficial pain: Evaluates the skin’s sensation. We do this by pinching the skin between the toes.

Deep pain: Evaluates the deep structures such as the joints, bones, tendons, and muscles. This is evaluated by pinching the bone of the toe. If they can’t feel this, the prognosis is guarded to poor.

Cervical (C)- All mammals have seven cervical vertebrae. These are the neck vertebrae.

Thoracic (T)- These are the vertebrae that connect to ribs. Cattle have 13 thoracic vertebrae.

Lumbar (L)- The vertebrae in the lower back. Cattle have six lumbar vertebrae.

Sacral (S)- The vertebrae between the hips and before the tail. Cattle have five sacral vertebrae.