Hay haulers have more flexibility under new South Dakota executive order

Hay haulers have more flexibility under new South Dakota executive order

  • Updated
Truck loading at Hay Auction
File Photo

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order extending the timeframe during which hay haulers may move hay through February 2022.

As was true under the executive order, hay haulers may move hay from two hours before sunrise to two hours after sunset.

Under statute, hay haulers are typically only allowed to move hay a half-hour before sunrise through a half-hour after sunset.

The order applies to oversize hay haulers who have a permit. These haulers must be properly equipped with warning lights, and they cannot run overweight.

Resources are available to producers in need of hay. South Dakota State University helps producers get connected to suppliers, and you can learn more about that here.

