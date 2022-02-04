Hereford from Lennox takes top honors

The top Hereford bull at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show also went on to win supreme row Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.
Lot 8, VSC Getting Gritty With It 001J, was a consignment from Voegele Show Cattle of Lennox, S.D. He was sired by PHHPCC 812 True Grit 002 and out of Miss Princess Beck 49C. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $4,250 to Greg Kroupa of White Lake, S.D.
The second highest selling bull was lot 10, a consignment from Neil Farms, Northfield, Minn. He sold to John H. Groen, Chandler, Minn., for $3,750.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 11, STG Johnny Be Good J550, a consignment from St. Germain Simmentals of Winnebago, Minn. He was sired by CH High Roller 756 ET and out of H Ski 4627 Bobbie 1830. He sold to Matt Fischer of Brunswick, Neb., for $2,750.
Travis Hoffman of Fargo, N.D., judged the Hereford event.
He chose lot 4, KMK Ms Sweet Cracker 008 ET, a consignment from KMK Herefords of Grey Eagle, Minn., as champion female. She was sired by AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET and out of MH Miss Rambo 050 ET. She was the highest selling female and sold to Paisley Gregg of Eureka, S.D., for $6,000.
Hoffman chose lot 1, BHR MM 1835, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Bones Hereford Ranch of Parker, S.D. She was sired by BHR Mr Mayday 8615 and out of BHR Miss McKenzye 8449. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Tim Grace of Humboldt, S.D., for $4,000.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Eleven bulls averaged $3,204, and four females averaged $3,925.