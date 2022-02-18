How to select a bull

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is bull buying season! We have several great farm and stock shows as well as countless sales on farm and private treaties where producers can buy their next herd bulls.

I love this time of the year. It’s fun being part of the process of semen testing, watching the sales and selling our own bulls. Just like all seedstock producers, we are proud of what we have for sale and want our bulls to work for your production and marketing goals.

Here are a few things that we look for in the bulls we market and that you may look for in the bulls you buy.

Structure and phenotype

For me, structural correctness is extremely important when choosing a bull. Maybe it’s because my day job is to fix other people’s problems and I see way too many bulls with bad feet and bad hind legs.

If you don’t know how to read structure, a great place to buy a bull is at a show that has a sale afterward. The judge will (hopefully) choose the most structurally correct bulls to win.

One thing I have noticed at these shows is bulls with bad feet sometimes show up at the top of the class. I recommend taking a look at the bulls you are potentially purchasing on solid ground to evaluate how their feet hit the ground and how they stand naturally.

I do not want any rotation to any of the claws. A little long in the toe doesn’t bother me since these bulls are often being pushed to the limits of their genetic potentials, but rotation is a huge no for long-term soundness if you are expecting him to cover cows in the pasture. Thanks for coming to my TED talk.