How to select a bull

It is bull buying season! We have several great farm and stock shows as well as countless sales on farm and private treaties where producers can buy their next herd bulls.
I love this time of the year. It’s fun being part of the process of semen testing, watching the sales and selling our own bulls. Just like all seedstock producers, we are proud of what we have for sale and want our bulls to work for your production and marketing goals.
Here are a few things that we look for in the bulls we market and that you may look for in the bulls you buy.
Structure and phenotype
For me, structural correctness is extremely important when choosing a bull. Maybe it’s because my day job is to fix other people’s problems and I see way too many bulls with bad feet and bad hind legs.
If you don’t know how to read structure, a great place to buy a bull is at a show that has a sale afterward. The judge will (hopefully) choose the most structurally correct bulls to win.
One thing I have noticed at these shows is bulls with bad feet sometimes show up at the top of the class. I recommend taking a look at the bulls you are potentially purchasing on solid ground to evaluate how their feet hit the ground and how they stand naturally.
I do not want any rotation to any of the claws. A little long in the toe doesn’t bother me since these bulls are often being pushed to the limits of their genetic potentials, but rotation is a huge no for long-term soundness if you are expecting him to cover cows in the pasture. Thanks for coming to my TED talk.
EPDs
EPDs stand for expected progeny differences, which are predictions of the genetic transmissibility of a parent to offspring. Producers submit DNA to the breed registry which then calculates the EPDs.
There are so many EPDs that a buyer and seller can look for and promote, respectively. But remember that EPDs mean nothing if the bull is structurally unsound.
Here are some very basics on EPDs:
- If you sell your calves at weaning or backgrounding: Look for bulls with a lower birthweight and higher calving ease (if you are breeding heifers), a higher weaning weight and a higher yearling weight.
- If you keep replacement heifers: Look for bulls with the above, as well as higher milk, higher heifer pregnancy, and lower maintenance energy.
- If you keep the calves through finishing: The above, as well as higher carcass or hot carcass weight, higher marbling and higher ribeye area.
Breeding Soundness Exam
Bulls for the most part are semen tested before you buy them, but if you’re buying bulls that are less than a year old, they might not be. Make sure to test them before turnout.
Your veterinarian will let you know if they do not look like they will be able to perform for you, and then you can go back to the seller to figure out a plan from there.
At the end of the day, there are a lot of nice bulls for sale that will improve your calf crop. Find a seedstock producer that you trust to make the process easy!
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
