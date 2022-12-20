Incoming Cattlewomen president focused on future generations, future of organization

South Dakota Cattlewomen’s incoming president has her sights set on the future and future generations.

Katrin Van Zandbergen, a Kennebec rancher, will be taking the reins from current president Lindy Harkin in 2023.

Even with a leadership change, the mission of the organization will stay the same, promoting and educating the public about beef.

It’s more important now than ever, members say.

“The world’s getting kind of crazy, so beef producers, the industry council and legislators need to try to work together to try to do what’s best for the world and what we’re producing, the beef,” Van Zandbergen said.

Raising cattle is her passion. It’s all she’s ever known, Van Zandbergen said.

It’s a passion shared among all members of the South Dakota Cattlewomen. Their creed, as stated on the organization’s website, is: “Believing that the livestock industry is of basic importance to world existence, we, the South Dakota Cattlewomen: Dedicate ourselves to support it with our labor and finances; Promote it through information and publicity; Encourage its producers with our understanding and love; Do all in our power to instill in the coming generation the love of the land and of life, the humility and awe before nature, and the hope and faith in the future that is inherent in cattlemen and cattlewomen.”

The final line of the creed about instilling a love of land and live in the coming generation, is something that Van Zandenbergen plans to focus on during her two year term, whether it be through trying to get more local beef in area school lunch programs, handing out bigger scholarships, or recruiting new members to the group.

The Cattlewomen have been working with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council to get more locally sourced beef into South Dakota school lunch programs. Van Zandenbergen said the organization would love to see more kids eating beef while they’re growing up because that’s when they really need the nutrition it provides.

She’d like to see more checkoff dollars go to programs like that one that are geared toward kids and that teach that beef is good, not harmful.

There is so much disinformation out there, she said.

“There are people out there with all these marketing gimmicks that think we’re trying to harm them or kill them. No! We’re just trying to raise the highest quality of beef with the least amount of resources as possible,” Van Zandenbergen stated.

“We have to feed the world,” she added.

That makes the education component of South Dakota Cattlewomen all the more important. In a demonstration of that commitment, the organization recently increased its scholarship numbers and amounts.

Until recently, the organization gave out one $500 scholarship each year. During the 2021-2022 school year, the Cattlewomen increased that to two $1,000 scholarships.

Scholarship applicants who are planning to pursue a career in the ag industry are given priority. But in an interconnected world, many career fields overlap the ag industry in one way or another, said Brenda Dryer, who serves as social media officer for the Cattlewomen.

The organization also began a partnership with South Dakota Special Olympics last year, donating $1,000 in beef certificates that were auctioned off as a fundraiser. They’re looking forward to continuing that sponsorship for a second year and hope to continue it for many years in the future, Van Zandbergen said.

She will have her hands full implementing the organization’s goals, however, especially as there are fewer clubs and fewer members than in past years.

But the Kennebec rancher has a plan for that, too.

Eager to get new and younger members enrolled, she’s turning to something she holds dear.

Family.

Van Zandbergen has three children, Kylie, 10, Kelli, 8, and Cooper, 6. The family lives on the ranch Van Zandbergen grew up on, raising Angus and Maine-Anjou, a cross she said works well on the arid, hilly terrain near the White River.

She homeschools her three children. After school hours are complete, they’re all outside, working the cattle, doing chores and spending time together.

All to say, she understands how busy ranch wives are.

That’s why she wants to start planning some children’s activities during the monthly meetings. She wants women to feel comfortable bringing their kids along, hopefully encouraging even moms with young kids to join the organization.

She hopes to have a craft component along with snacks. Daughter Kylie, who enjoys doing crafts, will tag along to help out.

The mother-daughter combo is common throughout the South Dakota Cattlewomen.

Dryer and her mother both served as president. Van Zandbergen’s grandmother was involved in the organization as well.

Many mothers and daughters are still involved throughout the state, the mothers often coming together to reminisce about “the good old days,” Van Zandbergen said with a chuckle.

Involvement in the organization is a great way to teach one’s children about all the issues that impact the beef industry, Van Zandbergen said. It’s also a great way to share her passion with her kids, who she hopes will want to continue their ranching heritage.

Three Cattlewomen members sit on the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, the organization responsible for checkoff dollar usage. It allows the group to keep on top of what’s going on with the research and promotion within the industry.

“It’s nice to see where that money is going,” she said.

While there are so many moving pieces to the organization and six clubs across the state, seeing how everything comes together is one of Van Zandbergen’s favorite parts of being involved. She feels inspired and refreshed after connecting with like-minded women, she said.

She hopes others around the state will explore membership in the organization.

“It’s very relaxed,” she said.

No one cares if you come to meetings with windblown hair and manure on their pants, because they’ve all been there, she said.

And, she added, there is always something new to learn in the cattle industry.

Who better to learn from than women in the industry who have lived a lifetime of experiences, she said.