Iowa cattle industry leadership summit returns Dec. 15

Iowa cattle producers have an opportunity to weigh in on cattle industry topics of concern at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit and annual meeting Dec. 15-16 at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa.
Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Peter Shinn will kick off the event with a presentation, “Agriculture and National Defense: Funding and Conflict Management,” which stems from an extensive career in the U.S. Air Force and agriculture industry.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to sit in on educational sessions covering time-sensitive topics such as carbon and tax reform. A full trade show and opportunities for networking will feature new products and solutions for cow-calf and feedlot producers.
The program will conclude Dec. 16 with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council annual meetings.
The leadership summit is the culmination of the organization’s formal policy development process. Members are encouraged to participate in policy committee meetings, which provide the opportunity to review expiring resolutions and introduce new policy priorities for the association. Decisions made by members in the policy committee meetings will be presented to the board for ratification at the annual meeting.
Based on feedback over the past year, organizers expect policy discussions to center on price discovery and transparency, beef labeling regulations and tax reform.
To register for the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit, visit www.iacattlemen.org. Early bird rates will be offered through Dec. 3.