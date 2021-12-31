Iowa State Feedlot Forum set for Jan. 18

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting the 2022 Feedlot Forum, “Emerging Trends in Beef Feedlots,” on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Beth Doran, Iowa State University extension beef specialist, said cattle producers should come prepared to participate and discover how to stay competitive in the industry.
“With a full lineup of nationally-known speakers, Feedlot Forum 2022 is designed to benefit the cattle feeder, and anyone involved or interested in beef feedlots and feeding cattle will find value in the program,” Doran said.
The forum will open with Marvin Hammond, Elanco technical specialist, providing a “hands-on” session featuring proper implanting. Under Hammond’s supervision, participants place an implant in provided cattle ears and receive input on how they might improve their technique.
Dan Thomson, ISU animal science faculty member and presenter on RFD-TV’s weekly program Doc Talk, is also on the morning schedule. Thomson will discuss the walk toward traceable beef and its importance to the beef industry.
“The afternoon session’s topics and speakers will be just as powerful,” Doran said.
Chase DeCoite, director of animal health with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will kick off the afternoon program by talking about the importance of the newly adopted U.S. Cattle Industry Feedyard Audit.
Lee Schulz, ISU livestock market economist, will round out the day with a beef market outlook.
Attendees also will have the opportunity to hear updates from the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Beef Center and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, plus peruse a trade show featuring 24 agri-businesses with new services and products to support cattle feeding.
Registration fee is $25 per adult or $10 per student and can be completed online at https://go.iastate.edu/ZKECIJ on or before Jan. 10.
Feedlot Forum 2022 Schedule
8:30 a.m. - Registration, Refreshments and View Trade Show
9:30 a.m. - Welcome and Introductions
Craig Moss, NW Regional Vice President Iowa Cattlemen’s Association
9:45 a.m. - Implant Sterilization and Technique
Marvin Hammond, Elanco
10:45 a.m. - Beef Checkoff Success
Casey Anderson, Director of Industry Relations at Iowa Beef Industry Council
11 a.m. - The Walk Toward Traceable Beef
Dan Thomson, Chair ISU Department of Animal Science
11:45 a.m. - Fed Cattle Market: Price Discovery, Market Transparency & Competition
Matt Deppe, CEO Iowa Cattlemen’s Association
Noon - Lunch & Visit with Trade Show
1:15 p.m. - U.S. Cattle Industry Feedyard Audit - Why Is It Important?
Chase DeCoite, Director of Animal Health and Food Safety Policy National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
2 p.m. - Iowa Beef Center Update
Dan Loy, State Beef Specialist & Director Iowa Beef Center
2:15 p.m. - Beef Cattle Market Situation & Outlook
Lee Schulz, Extension Livestock Market Economist Iowa State University
3:15 p.m. - Adjourn