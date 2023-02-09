The I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef Short Course is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 as part of the pre-educational events for the Central Plains Dairy Expo.
It will be held in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in rooms 8, 9 and 10.
A registration fee of $40 per adult will include the short course, lunch, with proceedings available digitally. College students may register for only $20.
Pre-registration is requested by March 21 and limited to 130 attendees on a first come, first serve basis. To register, visit https://go.iastate.edu/OFSVS8
You can also register by mailing the registration fee to Fred Hall at 400 Central Ave., NW, Suite 700, Orange City, IA 51041. Include your contact information and any dietary restrictions when mailing in your registration information. For questions please contact, fredhall@iastate.edu or call 712-737-4230.
If attendees also plan on going to the Central Plains Dairy Expo welcome reception, you are encouraged to register for that ahead of time at https://www.centralplainsdairy.com/registration/.
For more information, visit www.i-29moou.com.
I-29 Moo University Collaboration was established as a multi-state learning community, connecting Extension dairy specialists and dairy producers from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, monthly e-newsletters and on-farm tours.