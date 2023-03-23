It’s a milestone not many farm and ranch operations reach.

Miller Angus Farms is celebrating 100 years of raising registered Angus cattle northeast of Estelline, South Dakota. Today, the fifth generation on the ranch are building on a reputation of quality, function cattle.

“My brother and cousins and I are very fortunate and blessed to be part of a legacy like this and be able to come back to the ranch,” said Kody Miller.

He and his brother Brady, along with their dad Greg run the day to day operations while Grandpa Don Miller, at 81, is still the prime fence fixer. With all of the snow this winter, he’s expecting to have his work cut out for him.

“Grandpa is known by the community and the neighbors he is the best fencer in the state. There’s nobody more handy in fencing than he is,” Kody said. “It’s probably one of the worst jobs on the ranch, and he enjoys every bit of it.”

Miller Angus was started by Don’s grandpa, Gust Miller. As a teen of 16 or 17, he moved by himself from Germany to the U.S. He got off the train at Goodwin, South Dakota and worked for farmers there. Around 1900, he moved to the property northeast of Estelline, choosing a spot with a spring on the hill to build his house, where Don and Georgia live today.

At first, he raised some breed of horned cattle, Don said. Fed up with the extra work and problems that sometimes came with dehorning and treating the cattle with pine tar, they looked to other breeds.

“Dad and Grandpa decided there’s got to be something better than this,” Don said.

In 1923, they bought their first registered Angus cattle. Over the last 100 years, the Millers have built their herd with a focus on calving ease, good mothers and good growth.

“They’re the best breed there is,” Don said.

While Don’s generation focused on performance and big numbers, his grandsons are breeding for phenotype, power, structural integrity and good-footed cattle. Using embryo transfer, they flush their best cows and transfer embryos to their commercial cow herd.

“We’re making our bottom line better, basically,” Kody said. “We go by performance, pounds and profit.”

Don and Georgia have seen the Angus breed change dramatically over the years. Georgia’s old Angus journals from the 1950s show short-legged stocky animals. Now they’re taller but with a deep body and good meat on them.

“They have definitely changed,” Georgia said.

Miller Angus sells 100-150 bulls a year, some of which go out west to Rapid City or Montana. They’ve sold all over the U.S., and even internationally.

Don once sold 53 bred heifers to a buyer in Kazakhstan. Before making the trip overseas, the cattle were quarantined in Montana for a month then taken to Texas. Don found it interesting that the ship was equipped with a plant to purify the waste from the cattle before it was dumped in the ocean. But he never followed up with his overseas animals.

“I have no desire to go to Kazakhstan,” he said.

Some of Don’s fondest memories come from traveling to cattle shows in Watertown, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and beyond. At age 17, he got a crash course in semi driving. A family friend, who was too tired for the trip to the Denver stock show, enlisted him to drive all the way from Kones Korner near Castlewood to the outskirts of Denver.

When he was little, Don’s dad, Eldon Miller, took him to the International Livestock Show in Chicago. It was there that his uncle purchased an early television. It was the first Don had ever seen – and it certainly wasn’t high definition.

“It was quite the TV,” Don said. “You really had to look hard at it to see it.”

There was plenty of excitement at home. Don remembers a time before they had a cattle trailer. A bull was being delivered in a pickup with panels on the sides of the bed. The driver went off the road and flipped the truck. While he was able to round up the bull and tie him to a post at the cemetery, the driver lost his false teeth in the crash.

“The bull wasn’t even hurt, but we never did find his teeth,” Don said.

Over the years, the Millers have changed the way they buy cattle. Without their own trailer at first, they mainly sold off the farm, Georgia said. They’d take a few to the sale barn. The owners of the sale barn in Huron first asked if they’d like to have a bull sale. That was in the early 1990s. Now the annual sale is held at Glacial Lakes Livestock in Watertown, South Dakota.

“And of course, there’s the internet which really changed things,” Georgia said.

Some customers buy direct. That’s the case for Scott Wittnebel of Marietta, Minnesota. Though he lives just about 45 miles away from the Millers, he’s only made one trip to look at the cattle. That was for his first purchase in 2006, and every year since then he trusts the Millers to pick his lot for him.

“We’ve been satisfied for all those years. They’re very consistent,” Wittnebel said.

It’s about trust, he added, which is very important in the cattle business.

“That’s what I call a good customer,” Don said.

In honor of the major anniversary, the Millers have a few special offerings on this year’s bull and female sale, set for March 27 at Glacial Lakes Livestock in Watertown. The Millers will be offering two of their top cows for sale.

“They always say it’s hard to sell the good ones but it hurts to sell the great ones,” Kody said. “It will hurt to sell these two, but we have daughters that are replacing them.”

The two cows have been the backbone of the Miller’s production for six or seven years. Lately, they’ve been flushing them and banking embryos out of them on different sires. Now they’re both bred to elite sires and being offered as bred cows.

“They’re still in the prime of their production career,” Kody said.

For the second year of the Miller sale, they’ll offer May calving bred cows and 2-year-old bulls picked from the top end of the private treaty pen. They’re bulls the Millers use on their own heifer projects and commercial cows. They’ll also offer 10 open yearling heifers from their replacement pen.

Miller Angus also markets bulls by private treaty in the spring and fall. They sell 300 or more bred heifers every fall, too.

What a lot of their cattle customers might not realize is that the Millers are also among the premiere sheep breeders in the country. What started as a 4-H project in his dad’s generation, Kody took their sheep business to the next level while he was in college.

“We run just as many ewes as we do cows,” he said.

They raise show lambs and commercial ewes and have an extensive embryo program for their sheep. It keeps them plenty busy.

“There’s never a dull moment at our place,” Kody said, adding that they are sure to take their time away from work with a family vacation or hunting trip each fall after weaning.

As for fencing, the grandsons will let Grandpa do that job as long as he likes, but they’ve learned to enjoy the task, too. It’s peaceful in the fall or early spring when grass is growing and birds are chirping, Kody said.

“It makes you step back and take a deep breath and thank God we live in a country where we’re free to do this,” he said.

With uncertainty and volatility surrounding the cattle industry, the younger generations of Millers know they can’t take what they have for granted.

“We’re extremely proud and honored for what our great-grandparents, grandparents and parents have built up to leave us fifth generation,” Kody said. “It’s something we hold very close to our hearts.”