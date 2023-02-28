Increasing fall calf weights by anywhere from 40 to 100 pounds may start with mineral consumption nearly a year earlier. That translates to real dollars at sale time.

That’s according to Mark Robbins, director of research and nutrition services at Ridley Block Operations, maker of Crystalyx supplements.

While it depends on the length of the breeding season, Robbins said feeding organic trace minerals can help cows breed back sooner, ideally in the first or second cycle.

When cows are successfully bred in the first cycle, 21 days sooner than those in the second cycle, that’s a weight difference of 40 to 50 pounds in the fall, provided calves gain an average of 2.5 pounds per day.

Compared to being bred in the third cycle, the difference can be up to 100 pounds.

“The cost to carry cows is the same no matter when they conceive. It doesn’t cost more if they settle sooner,” but the price is noticeable when it comes to the scale on sale day,” Robbins said.

As an SDSU Extension beef specialist, Julie Walker helps producers around the region discover best practices for beef cattle management.

When it comes to proper mineral intake, being proactive is key, Walker said, especially as most mineral deficiencies often aren’t evident right away.

A change in hair color or reproductive depressions can be signs of mineral deficiency, but those symptoms can take years to show up, Walker said.

“We just typically see that something's not performing up to par, or we're not getting some kind of a response. Then we go down the rabbit hole looking for what caused that,” she said.

That’s why monitoring and evaluating minerals in feed regularly is important.

Knowing what minerals are in both forage and feed is key.

When taking a forage sample, it’s important to mimic what the cattle actually eat, Ken Olson said in an SDSU Extension video. Like Walker, Olson is an SDSU Extension beef specialist.

So if it appears cattle have been grazing at three different maturity levels in a pasture, it’s important to sample all three levels.

Once the samples are collected, they need to be air dried so they don’t mold while being transported in the mail and thus change the nutritional value, Olson said.

A list of laboratories for forage testing is available on the SDSU Extension website, extension.sdstate.edu/feed-water-testing-laboratories.

If producers find their forage isn’t meeting the nutritional requirements, SDSU Extension can offer help determine the best course of action.

Walker recounted a story of working in a collaboration with a producer and feed representative near Fort Pierre, South Dakota, an area that is notorious for having excess selenium.

The cattle were showing signs of copper deficiencies, a common consequence of excess selenium.

Walker and the team began with several forage tests so they knew exactly what concentrations of minerals they were dealing with.

They encouraged the producer to increase copper, zinc and iron.

“All we had to do was increase those minerals and he was able to actually see an improvement in his calf performance. We could measure it on the scale,” Walker said.

Before adjusting the mineral intake, the producer could only keep the cattle for four to five years, because their hair would get a tint from the copper deficiency.

“Now, he has none of those issues,” Walker said.

When making changes, Walker encourages producers to keep a tally on what they’ve done to ascertain what’s working in which pastures and what isn’t.

It’s also important to make sure mineral supplements are protected from the elements. Cattle are less likely to eat weather-affected minerals.

Generally, this time of year producers are “upping their game” with mineral intake due to calving season, Robbins said.

Ideally, cattle should be on a mineral supplement year-round, he said. Deficiencies are more likely to occur during winter months, but they can happen at any time.

Robbins recommends feeding a breeder mineral several months ahead of calving time in order to get the animals in peak condition.

Ensuring the cattle have a condition score of 5 or higher is optimal before turning bulls out in the spring.

“It’s hard to put weight on once they start lactating,” he said.

A breeder mineral is generally higher in Vitamins A, D and E with somewhere between 20 to 33% organic trace minerals on top of the inorganic trace minerals.

The advantage of using a breeder mineral is getting more trace minerals into the animal, especially copper, zinc and selenium, Robbins said, adding that Crystalyx has the only 100% organic mineral supplement currently on the market.

Blueprint 30 is fortified with all highly bioavailable organic trace minerals and contains no inorganic trace mineral forms.

Because organic materials are more readily available in cattle’s natural environment, they are less affected by what Robbins referred to as antagonists, things like iron and sulfate.

“Those are what we’re mining out of the ground. That’s not really how the cow was designed to absorb those trace minerals,” Robbins said.

Organic trace minerals are more in tune with what the cow's digestive system was built for, he added.

When it comes to monitoring mineral intake, Walker said she starts at the source: the mineral tub.

If she checks the tub and nothing is gone, she questions what she might do to enhance the feed, such as mixing it with distillers grain or molasses.

On the flip side, if the tub is constantly empty, “if they’re eating it like candy,” she may consider adding in salt to decrease their intake.

“Phosphorus and magnesium oxide are pretty unpalatable,” Robbins said.

That's part of the reason cattle don't like to go to some of those bag minerals .

Ridley Block has mineral tub products that are premixed with molasses, making them more attractive to cattle but portioned so that producers don’t have to cut anything with salt.

Tubs can also be beneficial when the ground gets muddy. With the tub already out in the field, they don’t have to worry about running over calves or calves getting trampled by cows running to get supplement.

It also cuts down on grazing interruptions, because cattle can access minerals when they want, rather than when the producer is out feeding.

Data shows cattle at a mineral block at three-quarters of a pound gained as well or better than cattle getting half or three-quarter pounds a day fed three times a week, according to Robbins.

“The reason for that is you'd interrupt their grazing time every time you go out there,” he said.

For producers considering adding or changing mineral consumption in their herds, Walker said her team is available to give advice. She also recommends connecting with a reputable feed sales representative.