Minnesota Cattlemen’s convention set for Dec. 2-4

After a year off from in-person meetings due to COVID-19, the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association will have its annual convention Dec. 2-4 at the Grand Casino in Hinkley.
On the agenda are networking, policy and educational events, as well as livestock tradeshow.
Friday night brings the Best of Beef banquet with dinner, awards and an auction. Afterward, there will be entertainment from comedian Tim the Dairy farmer. Hailing from Florida, his experiences on and off the farm allow him to bring out the humor of everyday farm life.
Registration fees range from $50 for one day to $75 for full registration. A form is available online at www.mnsca.org/events/convention. Reach the MSCA office at 763-479-1011.