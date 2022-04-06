More soybean acres needed as U.S. tightens balance sheets

Corn closed the week twenty and half cents lower. Private exporters reported sales of 10.4 million bushels of corn to an unknown destination. U.S. corn exports, for the week ending March 24 were 63.2 million bushels, up modestly from the previous week's 58.9 million bushels, but below last year's same-week exports of 70.4 million bushels. Export inspections will need to average 47 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's current 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 1.143 billion bushels are down nearly 15% from last year's 1.339 billion versus USDA estimating this year's exports will be down 9.2% from a year ago. For reference, U.S. corn exports averaged 54.8 million bushels per week from this point forward last year.In the weekly Energy Information Act report, ethanol production slipped to 1,036,000 barrels per day in the week ending March 25, down from 1,042,000 the previous week, but up from 965,000 barrels per day in the same week a year ago. Ethanol stocks rose to a nearly two-year high at 26.5 million barrels in the week ending March 25, up from 26.1 the previous week and up from 21.1 million the previous year. Stocks were the fourth largest on record.
The USDA showed corn planting intentions at 89.49 million acres, below even the lowest estimate and down 1.654 million from a year ago. This was the fourth consecutive year that corn planting intentions fell outside the range of analyst estimates. Notable reductions in corn plantings were: Minnesota down 7.1% to 7.8 million acres, Wisconsin down 7.5% to 3.7 million, and North Dakota down 12.2% to 3.6 million acres. The job of the corn market will be to rally and secure additional seeded acres this spring. Corn stocks as of March 1 totaled 7.85 billion bushels, in line with estimates at 7.877 billion but above last year's 7.696 billion bushels.
Strategy and outlook
The corn market has stalled in its rally of old crop as demand has slowed while new crop values are scoring contract highs in an attempt to bid for acres this spring. Option strategies to protect new crop prices will prove valuable during the growing season.
Soybeans
Soybeans closed the week $1.29 lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 4.9 million bushels of soybeans to China and 4.7 million bushels of soybeans to Mexico.
U.S. soybean exports last week of 23.1 million bushels were up modestly from the previous week's 20.3 million bushels and above year ago exports this week of 16.6 million bushels. Soybean exports over the last five weeks have averaged 25.6 million bushels per week and more than keeping up with the roughly 19.9 million bushels per week that will be needed through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.090 billion bushel export projection. Soybean exports from this point forward last year averaged only 8.1 million bushels per week. Cumulative export inspections of 1.596 billion bushels are down 20% from last year's 1.994 billion, but gaining, versus USDA estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down 7.7% from last year.
The USDA reported soybean planting intentions at 90.96 million acres, well above the average estimate of 88.727 million and up 3.355 million from a year ago. Notable increases in soybean plantings were Illinois up 3.8% to 11 million and Missouri up 7% to 6.1 million acres. March 1 soybean stocks were 1.931 billion bushels versus a 1.902 billion estimate and well above last year's 1.562 billion bushels.
Strategy and outlook
U.S. export business has improved and is tightening U.S. balance sheets, requiring the U.S. to plant more soybean acres this spring. With dry conditions in the western belt, this should mean higher soybean values.
Wheat
For the week, Chicago wheat closed $1.16 1/2 lower, Kansas City wheat closed 95 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 39 cents lower. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.
U.S. wheat exports remain tepid with 12.5 million bushels shipped last week, nearly unchanged from the previous week's 12.3 million bushels. While well below year ago, exports during the same period of 18.7 million bushels per week, they are keeping up with the roughly 12.2 million per week average that is needed through the end of May in order to reach the USDA's 800 million bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 621 million bushels are down 17.0% from last year's 748 million versus USDA estimating this year's exports to be down 19.4% from year ago levels.
Kansas wheat ratings improved 7% to 32% good to excellent while Oklahoma fell 3% to 18% good to excellent and Texas was unchanged at 7% good to excellent. Nebraska is rated 27% good to excellent, down 9% from February.
The quarterly stocks and plantings report revealed the tightest stocks in the last 13 years. All wheat stocks as of March 1 were 1.025 billion bushels versus a 1.045 billion estimate versus last year's 1.311 billion bushels. USDA reported all wheat planting intentions were 47.351 million acres versus 47.771 million estimate, while spring wheat came in at 11.2 million acres versus estimates of 11.8 million and below last year's 11.42 million.
Strategy and outlook
U.S. wheat is not competitively priced on the world export markets. Winter wheat is breaking dormancy and will need moisture to grow and reproduce.
Live and feeder cattle
Live cattle closed $1.77 lower while feeder cattle closed $1.05 higher.
Active live cattle cash trade occurred in the north at a range of $138 to $143 live and $222 to $225 dressed, which is steady to $3 higher than previous trade. Light volumes were traded in the south at $138 live, steady with last week.
The Fed Cattle Exchange had 2,223 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down one pound at 916 pounds, which is 15 pounds above a year ago.
Last week's beef export sales of 23,000 million tons for 2022 with shipments at 20,400 million tons.
Strategy and outlook
Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022.
Lean Hogs
Lean hogs closed the week $5.42 lower.
Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week that ended March 26 has weights at 287.9 pounds versus 288.2 pounds last week and 287.6 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales of 27,600 million tons for 2022 with shipments at 30,600 million tons.
Strategy and outlook
The hog market rallied to but failed at major technical resistance.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.