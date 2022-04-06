More soybean acres needed as U.S. tightens balance sheets

Corn closed the week twenty and half cents lower. Private exporters reported sales of 10.4 million bushels of corn to an unknown destination. U.S. corn exports, for the week ending March 24 were 63.2 million bushels, up modestly from the previous week's 58.9 million bushels, but below last year's same-week exports of 70.4 million bushels. Export inspections will need to average 47 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's current 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 1.143 billion bushels are down nearly 15% from last year's 1.339 billion versus USDA estimating this year's exports will be down 9.2% from a year ago. For reference, U.S. corn exports averaged 54.8 million bushels per week from this point forward last year.In the weekly Energy Information Act report, ethanol production slipped to 1,036,000 barrels per day in the week ending March 25, down from 1,042,000 the previous week, but up from 965,000 barrels per day in the same week a year ago. Ethanol stocks rose to a nearly two-year high at 26.5 million barrels in the week ending March 25, up from 26.1 the previous week and up from 21.1 million the previous year. Stocks were the fourth largest on record.

The USDA showed corn planting intentions at 89.49 million acres, below even the lowest estimate and down 1.654 million from a year ago. This was the fourth consecutive year that corn planting intentions fell outside the range of analyst estimates. Notable reductions in corn plantings were: Minnesota down 7.1% to 7.8 million acres, Wisconsin down 7.5% to 3.7 million, and North Dakota down 12.2% to 3.6 million acres. The job of the corn market will be to rally and secure additional seeded acres this spring. Corn stocks as of March 1 totaled 7.85 billion bushels, in line with estimates at 7.877 billion but above last year's 7.696 billion bushels.