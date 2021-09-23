 Skip to main content
New director selected for South Dakota Cattlemen's Association

  • Updated
Taya Runyan

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association has hired Taya Runyan to serve as their next executive director. Runyan will begin in the new role on Oct. 1.

SDCA represents cattlemen and individuals who are part of the South Dakota beef community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Taya as our new executive director,” SDCA President Eric Jennings said in a news release. “We had several great candidates for the position, but Taya stood out as someone whose skill set offers a lot to SDCA and will fit in well with the cattlemen of South Dakota. She has been great to work with through the transition process and I am looking forward to a good working relationship with her.”

Runyan, a Pierre native, has been in public service for over a decade and most recently served as general counsel and director of agricultural services for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Runyan will succeed Jodie Hickman Anderson who announced this spring that she was stepping down after leading the SDCA for more than 16 years.

