 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nominations sought for 2023 Leopold Award

Wetland

A system of wetlands winds across the Prairie Coteau on the Neil and Muriel Bien property near Veblen, South Dakota. For generations, the Biens have worked to protect the wetlands, to the benefit of the wildlife and their cattle as well.

 Submitted photo

Nominations and applications are now being accepted for the 2023 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.

The $10,000 award honors ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 24 states. In South Dakota, the award is presented with the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and the South Dakota Grassland Coalition.

People are also reading…

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.

The application deadline is March 6, 2023. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by March 6 and mailed to: Leopold Conservation Award, c/o South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 1258, Pierre, SD 57501.

Selected recipients must be available to host a tour and video production team during the summer, and participate in a fall award presentation.

The 2022 recipient of the award was Bien Ranch of Veblen.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meat with a story

Meat with a story

Among labor shortages, market transparency issues and COVID-19, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to get that steak from pasture to plate. Small butcher shops are stepping up to fill the gap.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News