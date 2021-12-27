Pregnancy checking season means decision time on open cows

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What’s on the books for the next month? Preg checking. Since the cost of feed is the most expensive part of keeping cattle, it is important for your break evens to get rid of the open cows.

Staging

We can stage cattle anywhere from 30-110 days bred so this is usually done July through September. Most practitioners use an ultrasound to give calving dates, but some can stage with palpation alone.

If you want to know if your cattle are bred sooner than 30 days, you can use a blood test which will tell you if they are 28 days bred or more (insert sardonic smile). Some vets or lay people who say they can pick them up at less than 30 days bred - good job to you!

Sexing

We can pick up the sex on ultrasound starting at 57 days bred. Every practitioner is different in how far along they like them to be. Personally, I think that 70-80 days bred is the best.

Bred, late or open

This time of year, we are typically calling them bred, late or open. If producers do not pull the bulls and still want a calving date cut off, we can call the lates. Most producers want to be done calving on June 1 but some want July 1 or even Aug. 1. whatever floats your boat, buddy.

Any cows that are still with the bulls and feel open could technically be under 30 days bred, so I recommend rechecking these in a few weeks. I personally like using the ultrasound this time of year because it helps evaluate fetal viability (finding fetuses that are aborting), helps find twins, and makes evaluating the ovaries and open uterus easier. When it gets later in the year and we are pregging cattle that are really far along, I’ll oftentimes just palpate them because it’s faster.