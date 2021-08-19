Problems with fall calving

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Although fall is still a little ways away, we are starting “fall” calving here at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic. We have quite a few producers who have both spring and fall calving herds. It makes sense in many situations to have both, but this year, we are seeing a few extra challenges with the fall calvers.

Dehydration

It has been hot this summer with little rainfall for most of our producers. This sets up a perfect storm when it comes to fall calves being born on a 100-degree day.

Calves can get up to 6% dehydrated without showing any clinical signs. Whether they aren’t nursing appropriately or have diarrhea, they are losing more water than they are taking in but not becoming lethargic yet. Any calf that is dehydrated between 6-8% will have a tacky mouth, eyes will start to sink in, and the calf will start to feel lethargic. A calf that has made it to 10-12% dehydration is knocking on death’s doorstep. These are the ones that you find laying down and almost comatose. It is hard to know if a calf that is that dehydrated will turn around or not.

That is why you do not want to look the other way when it comes to fall calving. Yes, it is easier to calve on pasture. Yes, it is easier because of the “nice” weather, but calves can still get diseases that need to be treated sooner rather than later. Stay diligent!

Flies

Oh my word where do I even start with the flies this year. They have been relentless. Make sure that you are pouring your cows, have oilers, foggers, sprayers, fly tags – whatever you can possibly do to try to decrease the fly load on the cows and their newborn calves.