Problems with fall calving

Although fall is still a little ways away, we are starting “fall” calving here at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic. We have quite a few producers who have both spring and fall calving herds. It makes sense in many situations to have both, but this year, we are seeing a few extra challenges with the fall calvers.
Dehydration
It has been hot this summer with little rainfall for most of our producers. This sets up a perfect storm when it comes to fall calves being born on a 100-degree day.
Calves can get up to 6% dehydrated without showing any clinical signs. Whether they aren’t nursing appropriately or have diarrhea, they are losing more water than they are taking in but not becoming lethargic yet. Any calf that is dehydrated between 6-8% will have a tacky mouth, eyes will start to sink in, and the calf will start to feel lethargic. A calf that has made it to 10-12% dehydration is knocking on death’s doorstep. These are the ones that you find laying down and almost comatose. It is hard to know if a calf that is that dehydrated will turn around or not.
That is why you do not want to look the other way when it comes to fall calving. Yes, it is easier to calve on pasture. Yes, it is easier because of the “nice” weather, but calves can still get diseases that need to be treated sooner rather than later. Stay diligent!
Flies
Oh my word where do I even start with the flies this year. They have been relentless. Make sure that you are pouring your cows, have oilers, foggers, sprayers, fly tags – whatever you can possibly do to try to decrease the fly load on the cows and their newborn calves.
Prolapses
Although less common in the fall calvers, they can still have uterine and vaginal prolapses. The problem is that we are not watching them all night long like we are with our spring calvers, so the uterine prolapses stay out for hours. This obviously puts the cow at very high risk for rupturing her uterine artery and bleeding out within minutes.
Vaginal prolapses that go unnoticed for days also are a problem, especially with the fly load that we have been seeing. Can anyone say maggots?
Dystocias
Fall calvers are not immune to having dystocias either. I feel like a lot of the dystocias we do in the heat of the summer result in dead calves. Most likely because we are not watching them closely enough and they become stressed very easily from the heat. This makes for the oh-so pungent calf soup that we get to pull out of the uterus.
Limited forage
It’s obvious that this year we have run out of pasture. The warm season grasses have been completely depleted and the cool season forages have not started to regrow. Now we have the very high energy requirements of a lactating cow and no pasture left to speak of.
That means we have to supplement her and make sure she does not lose too much body condition before winter hits. Speaking of winter, it will cost more to feed these lactating cows this winter if you’re going to have to buy supplemental hay, silage and feed.
Watch your fall calvers and their calves very closely in this heat. Stay safe out there and pray for rain.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.