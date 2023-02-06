As snow drifts pile high and the winter winds whip across the prairie, Dr. Ken Olson, professor and extension beef specialist at South Dakota State University said he believes the weather this winter has proven the value of windbreaks.

“My sense from the stories I have heard is that cattle with shelter stayed put, but cattle without shelter drifted with the wind,” Olson said.

A drift they did.

Steve Dick, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency’s state executive director, said he had reports of cattle being found more than 15 miles from where they originated.

“The snow banks were so hard, the cattle walked right over the fences,” he said.

But roving cattle are better than dead ones, and that has many producers breathing a sigh of relief.

Just before the early January storm hit, Dick received several calls from operators expecting significant losses.

They were expecting a worst-case scenario, but fortunately, there wasn’t near the death loss that could have occurred.

Windbreaks may be to thank for keeping so many of South Dakota’s cattle protected from the elements.

When considering adding a windbreak to your operation, it’s important to allocate at least 25 square feet of protection per animal, according to a study from SDSU Extension.

Previous research found the ideal ratio of length to height is 10 to 1.

For example, a 10-foot windbreak should be a minimum 100 feet long for maximum protection. Structures should be placed at least 75 feet upwind of any roads, alleys or buildings to reduce the impact of high winds and drifting snow.

Not all windbreaks have to be costly. Using natural surroundings can have a tremendous impact on livestock protection.

Scott and Tami Holbeck raise black Angus near Armour, South Dakota. They use both manmade and natural windbreaks.

Armour topped the state in snowfall amounts during the January storm, accruing upwards of 27 inches.

March is the Rushmore State’s snowiest month. As spring calving approaches, the value of windreaks may be proven yet again.

“Yes, yes, yes. They definitely can save calves,” Tami Holbeck said.

The appropriate density of a shelterbelt will depend on the type of shrubs and trees. Extension specialists can provide advice.

In the unfortunate event that a producer does lose livestock, Dick said FSA is set up to aid them with a few different programs.

The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), established in the 2018 farm bill is the most popular. Once a producer realizes they have a loss, they have 30 days to file a notice of loss, followed by 60 days to file an application for payment.

It’s critical for producers to document as much as possible to prove ownership of the animals, Dick said. That includes turning in everything from rendering truck and vet bills to photos of the deceased livestock.

LIP is highly popular, so Dick expects it will be making a comeback in the 2023 farm bill.

Another FSA program, the Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program (ELAP), can help with feed transportation costs.

This is a popular option in areas such as south central and southwestern South Dakota where producers tend to rely on grazing most of the year.

With the amount of snow in places including Martin, Pine Ridge and Winner, many producers have had to haul feed in, making the program a good fit.

For producers interested in exploring windbreaks and natural shelter belts, USDA and the Natural Resources Conservation Service offices may provide advice and financial support for these projects.