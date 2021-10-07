Quality on display

“We came here to see quality, and the last few days it’s been up to the clouds.”

That was the assessment of a buyer from Askdal Angus in Minneota, Minnesota, who sat with his wife examining stats from the catalog on a sunny afternoon.

The couple were part of the South Dakota Angus tour, a two-day event of the South Dakota Angus Association that had potential buyers from about a dozen states touring farms in southeastern South Dakota.

“There’s a lot of good cattlemen on the tour and a lot of good cattle to look at,” said Brady Moke of Corsica, South Dakota.

Moke Angus was one of 22 operations featured on the tour Sept. 20-21. The tour followed the Angus association’s annual meeting. The events were based in Mitchell where 227 joined the evening meal on Day 1. Two tour buses took attendees to area operations from there.

“It’s a good way to promote everyone’s herds locally,” said Malynda Penner of the Angus association. “Hopefully it will influence a lot of bull sales.”

The Tri-State Neighbor caught up with the tour at JK Angus near Montrose, South Dakota, home of Neighbor Livestock Rep Jeff Kapperman. Jeff and Sue and the Kapperman family were named Angus Breeders of the Year at the annual meeting.

Next fall’s tour is set to take place in the Aberdeen area.

