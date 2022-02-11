Ranch Research: Proposed Cottonwood Station upgrades said to benefit more than just SDSU

A bill in the South Dakota Senate is seeking to upgrade the South Dakota State University Cottonwood Field Station.

Senate Bill 84 would appropriate $6 million for renovations and a new multi-purpose facility at the Cottonwood Field Station.

Located 12 miles west of Philip, South Dakota just off Highway 14, Cottonwood Station has a rich history.

One of eight South Dakota State University research stations, Cottonwood Station is the oldest in the state and one of the oldest in the United States.

When first established in 1907 by the Agricultural Experiment Station at South Dakota State University, the facility consisted of 640 acres. In 1940 another 2,000 acres of federal land were added, making it the 2,640 acres it still is today.

An additional 1,100 acres are used during the summer at Fort Meade 30 miles north of Rapid City.

In the 115 years the station has been operational, cow-calf management and range research has been its primary focus. However, SDSU scientists have also begun to use the facility as a heifer development station as well as addressing water quality issues during persistent drought.

Katie Grott, field station manager at Cottonwood, said the last time the research station saw any upgrades was sometime in the 1990s.

The facility maintains a herd of about 150 Angus-Simmental cows for its research programs. The university also purchases about 150 yearling steers each year for range research projects.