Ranch Research: Proposed Cottonwood Station upgrades said to benefit more than just SDSU

A bill in the South Dakota Senate is seeking to upgrade the South Dakota State University Cottonwood Field Station.
Senate Bill 84 would appropriate $6 million for renovations and a new multi-purpose facility at the Cottonwood Field Station.
Located 12 miles west of Philip, South Dakota just off Highway 14, Cottonwood Station has a rich history.
One of eight South Dakota State University research stations, Cottonwood Station is the oldest in the state and one of the oldest in the United States.
When first established in 1907 by the Agricultural Experiment Station at South Dakota State University, the facility consisted of 640 acres. In 1940 another 2,000 acres of federal land were added, making it the 2,640 acres it still is today.
An additional 1,100 acres are used during the summer at Fort Meade 30 miles north of Rapid City.
In the 115 years the station has been operational, cow-calf management and range research has been its primary focus. However, SDSU scientists have also begun to use the facility as a heifer development station as well as addressing water quality issues during persistent drought.
Katie Grott, field station manager at Cottonwood, said the last time the research station saw any upgrades was sometime in the 1990s.
The facility maintains a herd of about 150 Angus-Simmental cows for its research programs. The university also purchases about 150 yearling steers each year for range research projects.
Cottonwood Station is the only range and pasture research station in the state.
In a Jan. 20 hearing before the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Joe Cassady, professor and head of the department of animal science at SDSU, said Cottonwood Station employs seven scientists who address critical questions regarding reproduction, range management, climatology, ecology and wildlife biology along with several extension associates who utilize the station to carry out educational and training activities for producers.
The work and technology done at the facility “will enable producers to be even better stewards of their western range lands,” he added.
If Senate Bill 84 passes, Cottonwood’s feedlot would get a facelift along with a new working barn.
The current barn, which holds a chute for working cattle and administering vaccines is too small, Grott said.
“When it was built cattle were a lot smaller and it just, it doesn’t work for the cattle today,” she said.
Several decades ago, cattle were essentially waist high. Through selective breeding, their size has dramatically increased as ranchers are able to get more beef per acre.
While the size increase is good for ranchers, it makes working the animals at Cottonwood tough, especially where the alley curves into the chute.
“These big cows can’t make this curve,” Grott said.
Researchers have to time when they give the cattle vaccines to when they’re not as fat or on grass.
“It’s a pain,” she said.
The working barn’s holding pens also need to be redone. Grott said several of the gates don’t hang quite right.
“Yeah it works, but it’s kind of hard to be an example,” she said.
The new barn would not only be larger, but it will have a straight alley and chute, making it safer and easier to work the cattle. The current barn would be repurposed for calving.
The facility often has three to four students conducting research on-site, particularly in the summers. The new barn would accommodate them with classrooms, giving the students a better place to learn and study.
Along with a new working barn, Cottonwood’s feedlot would also be replaced if Senate Bill 84 passes.
“It’s lived its life,” Grott lamented about the current feedlot. “It’s really old and needs to be replaced.”
At one point, Cottonwood’s feedlot had 12 pens, but is now down to six. Age and general wear and tear contributed to the pens’ breakdown, as did a windstorm.
Along with new pens, Grott said they’re hoping to set up a monoslope barn.
“All of this would be under a roof,” she said, adding that it would really help in inclimate weather.
This isn’t the first time Cottonwood Station has been up for renovations. There was a bill in the South Dakota Senate in the 2021 session that would have provided the facility the funds it needed.
“It died right at the end,” Grott said.
So far, Grott, along with several other proponents, think it has a good chance of passing. Partly because, after it failed last year, legislators visited Cottonwood.
During the appropriations committee meeting last month, Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, said it was enlightening to see what condition the facility really is in.
“It’s time now that we either fund this station or continue on with this research, or we probably close it,” he said.
“The facility is really in quite dire straits,” he added.
Several other proponents testified in favor of the bill, and there were no opponents who spoke at that hearing.
Rep. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, also encouraged the Legislature to pass the bill, reminding the committee of the recent wind storm destroyed the hoop barn and other parts of the facility.
He also spoke of the vitality of the data research from the station produces.
“I think it’s important that we understand that this provides data for the stocking rates for those folks that rent land from BLM, BIA and Forest Service. So it has a huge impact on the financial viability of our ranchers in western South Dakota,” he said.
Lobbyists and representatives from several South Dakota agricultural organizations also voiced their favor of Senate Bill 84, including the Association for Cooperatives, South Dakota Cattleman’s Association, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Farmers Union and South Dakota Stock Growers Association.
While it’s been since the 1990s that Cottonwood Station has seen any major upgrades, it has gotten bits of funding.
When the bill to fund the station during the 2021 legislative session died, Cottonwood did receive $453,000 in legislative funding meant for precision technology and equipment, according to Kristie Cammack, director for West River Research and Extension with SDSU.
Should Senate Bill 84 pass, the funds would be used to improve the infrastructure and purchase additional equipment that’s needed above and beyond what was purchased with the 453,000.
SDSU and Cottonwood faculty were also able to secure $2.75 million in federal grant money. However, the grant money is allowed only on research projects and cannot be used on equipment or brick and mortar.
At the end of the hearing, Senate Bill 84 was passed 5-0 and was set to be heard next in the Joint Committee on Appropriations.
Grott said if the bill passes, she’s looking forward to being able to conduct more research and have more cattle at the facility.
“And not have to duct tape things together to get by,” she added.
With research going more smoothly, South Dakota farmers and ranchers could benefit in the long run.
“This research will help future generations of ranchers increase the overall profitability of their herd,” according to Cottonwood’s website.
A new study that started this month aims to demonstrate how different feed affects the environment.
“We’re going to see the difference in methane and CO2 production from the different types of hay,” Grott said.
In the study, the cattle at Cottonwood will first receive a low quality grass hay. Grott and her colleagues will then determine how that affects emissions.
“Then we’ll feed them a really high quality grass hay and see if that changes anything,” Grott said.
While cattle are the primary focus of research done at Cottonwood, there’s another favorite topic of South Dakotans that also gets looked at.
Since Cottonwood’s inception in 1907, the National Weather Service has maintained a Climatological Benchmark Weather Station there. This is one of the oldest weather stations in South Dakota to operate on the same site on a continuing basis. Minimum and maximum temperatures are recorded daily, along with precipitation and evaporation data and soil temperatures at six different depths.
