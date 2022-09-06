Rapid City beef plant ‘exactly’ what cattle market needs, rancher says

Owners of a new beef and bison processing plant planned in Rapid City hope to bring fairness to a market dominated by four large packing companies.

Announced in May, the Western Legacy plant would process up to 8,000 head of cattle a day, making it the largest in the U.S.

Western Legacy Development Corporation president and CEO Megan Kingsbury answered questions about the plant at the South Dakota State Fair Sept. 3. She was part of a panel organized by South Dakota Farmers Union.

Working with the proposed plant, Farmers Union Industries plans to operate a rendering plant, as it does with its company Central Bi-Products in Redwood Falls and Long Prairie, Minnesota and in Estherville, Iowa.

Farmers Union supports packing plant, but not financially. President Doug Sombke said the locally owned plant would stand up to the big four processors, three of which are foreign-owned.

Cattle producers have long complained about unfair pricing, and have called for a more transparent marketplace. Many have lost hope in the industry, said James Halverson, a rancher and a member of the advisory board for Western Legacy. Plans for the new packing plant have injected a lot of hope, he said.

“We’re not getting a fair shake as beef producers,” Halverson said. “This is exactly what we need.”

Kingsbury said they will break ground south of Rapid City in January 2023, with operations starting three years later. They would hire about 2,500 people and pay $28 per hour to attract workers.

They'll also offer a lucrative price for cattle. An additional 2 cents per pound would amount to an extra $50,000 a year in the pockets of producers, she said. Cattle would come from a 400-500-mile radius.

Kingsbury’s company is working with tribes and planning a dedicated bison line.

The packing plant will be fully funded by Kingsbury and Associates, a debt equity capital firm she founded in 2018 in South Carolina. The firm moved to Rapid City in 2021. She said they are not seeking outside investors.

The plant had yet to secure permits from the city as of mid-August, the Rapid City Journal reported, and the Black Hills Industrial Center hasn’t guaranteed space for the plant.

“We have a lot of work to do, but we’re not afraid of the work,” Kingsbury said.

Kyle Treloar, vice president of developers Dream Design International, said choosing a friendly site is important and the industrial park, located on Highway 79 near rail lines and near Interstate 90, could handle the 200 trucks a day expected to visit the plant.

The owners intend to implement the latest technology to keep smells down and make work as comfortable as possible. Kingsbury said they will focus on quality of life by offering workers on-site childcare, banking, medical services and food.

Jobs will be technology-driven, Kingsbury said, and they’ll offer traceability for products processed there. Meat packages will come with a QR code that consumers can scan to learn where the animal was raised, she said.

Across the state, a pork processing plant is facing opposition from Sioux Falls residents who say it’s not right to build in city limits. Learning from that project, Halverson said it’s important for residents to know the facts, and that’s where farmers and ranchers can help.

“We’re trying to build a wonderful state-of-the-art facility, but we’re going to need grassroots support,” he said.