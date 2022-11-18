SDCA convention to focus on tech, data and security

Attendees of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) 74th Annual Convention and trade show can expect a focus on tech, data and operational efficiencies.

The event, which is open to both members and non-members, will take place Dec. 12-13 at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre.

If You Go SDCA Convention Schedule Monday, Dec. 12 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Trade show 1-2 p.m. Ag and Food Policy Committee meeting 1-2 p.m. Tax and Credit Committee meeting 2-3 p.m. Live cattle marketing, international trade 3:15-5:30 p.m. Cattlemen’s Education Series 5:45-6:45 p.m. PREM/Federal Lands Committee meeting 5:45-6:45 p.m. Cattle Health and Wellbeing Committee meeting 6:45-8 p.m. Best of Beef happy hour Tuesday, Dec. 13 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration 7:15-8:45 a.m. Breakfast and industry updates by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Trade show 9-10:15 a.m. Cow-Calf Council meeting 9-10:15 a.m. Cattle Feeder Council meeting 9-10:15 a.m. Young Cattlemen’s Council meeting 10:30 a.m. to noon Annual membership business meeting Noon to 1:45 p.m. Lunch and keynote speaker Dr. Ashley Podhradsky 1:45-2 p.m. Tradeshow time 2-4:30 p.m. Annual Membership Policy meeting 4:30-6:30 p.m. Seminar I: SDSU mental health: QPR training with Kayle Lauck or Cattlefax presentation by Troy Bockelmann 4:30-6:30 p.m. Seminar II: Mezonet and stress tool presentation by SDSU or SDSU presentation on climate smart grant from USDA 7-8:30 p.m. Cattlemen’s banquet and Leopold Conservation award 8:30-11 p.m. President’s auction and entertainment by Cody Henson Hullinger All times are Central Standard Time.

Lorrin Naasz, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association director for communications and outreach, said COVID-19 really drove home the fact that food security is national security, so using technology and data to increase operational efficiencies and keeping that data safe has become top of mind.

Issues such as cybersecurity along with technology like virtual fencing, RFID tagging, precision ranching capabilities will be discussed from a host of speakers and panelists.

The idea is to provide ranchers with “more tools for their toolbox,” to make things more efficient, Naasz said.

Tuesday’s keynote speaker, Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, vice president of research and economic development at Dakota State University, will discuss cybersecurity and what it means for producers to keep their data safe.

Attendees will get the opportunity to hear firsthand how South Dakota cattle producers are utilizing technology during the Cattlemen’s Education Series, which is sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association, Monday afternoon.

The panel kicks off with a presentation by Jameson Brennan, Assistant professor, research and South Dakota State University Extension specialist, about the research SDSU is doing in regards to technology in livestock grazing.

Brennan will then take part in a panel with producers and business owners as they discuss the technology they’ve created or adopted. Other panelists include Chandy Olson with CATL Resources, a livestock equipment company out of St. Onge, South Dakota, Max Cossette of 701x, a GPS-enabled ear tag company out of Fargo, North Dakota and Nick Jorgensen, chief executive officer at Jorgensen Land and Cattle who uses Vence virtual fencing technology.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association chief executive officer Colin Woodall will address attendees during breakfast on Tuesday, providing industry updates as well as discussing how NCBA has tackled policy issues on the Hill in Washington, D.C.

Having a voice in crafting policy is a great reason to attend the convention, Naasz said. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet together to elect 2023 SDCA leadership as well as to craft policies that will guide them through the coming year.

What’s done on the grassroots level in the state can have a tremendous impact and be taken to Washington to impact national legislation, she said.

SDSU will also conduct mental health training on the second day of the convention.

“It’s a hard topic for this demographic, but it’s definitely something that we need to keep in mind just to learn how to recognize those signs and help each other,” Naasz said.

Naasz said along with great educational opportunities, perhaps the number one reason to attend is simply for the opportunity to network with others in the South Dakota cattle industry.

“It will be a really good, informative time and a great opportunity to network with fellow cattlemen and work towards making the industry the best it can be for South Dakota,” Naasz said.