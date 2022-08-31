Senate bill takes aim at corporate packers

A bill passed by the Senate Ag Committee this summer is aimed at reducing consolidated power in the cattle market.

Known as the Meat and Poultry Special Investigators Act, this bi-partisan bill would provide the U.S. Department of Agriculture with a special investigator. Along with a team of fellow investigators with subpoena power, they would be dedicated to preventing and addressing anticompetitive practices in the meat and poultry industries.

This is a good thing, said Justin Tupper, vice-president of the United State’s Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) and owner of St. Onge Livestock.

“I think the special prosecutor bill would be huge, because we would get some real answers into some of these investigations,” Tupper said during a talk at the Dakotafest farm show in Mitchell, South Dakota.

The investigations Tupper was referring to include price fixing and antitrust violations between the “big four” meat processors: Cargill, JBS, National Beef Packing and Tyson Foods.

A joint statement between Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said producers today receive approximately 39 cents of every dollar a consumer spends on beef, compared to the 60 cents they received 50 years ago. Between 2015 and 2018, the spread between the cost of wholesale beef and the price paid to ranchers increased by 60%, a statistic Tupper reiterated in his speech.

If passed, the bipartisan bill would make it possible to subpoena mean packers, which hasn’t been an option thus far.

It would have the authority to bring civil action against packers and poultry dealers found to have participated in anticompetitive practices. The office would serve as a liaison to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., with 12 co-sponsors including Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Rounds, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“Anticompetitive behavior in the meatpacking industry hurts both consumers and producers,” Rounds said. “Unfortunately, packer concentration in the beef industry is more consolidated today than it was when the Packers and Stockyards Act was first signed into law over 100 years ago. It’s long past time to address this problem.”

Not everyone is on board with the proposed bill. In May, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association came out against it.

“Cattle producers strongly support effective oversight of the meatpacking sector, but the special investigator bill does nothing to accomplish that goal. Rather than focusing on adequate staffing and funding for the woefully under-resourced Packers and Stockyards Division at USDA, this hasty proposal was rushed through the legislative process without consideration of the confusing bureaucratic mess it would create,” NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said in a statement. “Arming USDA with unchecked subpoena and prosecutorial power while significantly undercutting the Department of Justice’s role in the process is poor practice.”

Lane said the bill comes at a time when producers are facing record inflation, soaring input costs, labor shortages and ongoing supply chain vulnerabilities.

“Congress should be working to address these pressing issues that are cutting into producers’ profitability,” Lane said.

Tupper addressed the discrepancy between USCA, NCBA and other cattle organizations such as R-CALF on this and other issues, and said right now, unity is more important than individual groups’ goals.

“I can tell you from meeting with all those groups and trying to work forward, we agree 80% of the time, and those are the things we're going to have to focus on if we want to move forward be sustainable, which means profitable,” he said.

Tupper said he anticipates the Meat and Poultry Special Investigators Act will be voted on in the Senate sometime in September.