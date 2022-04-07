Shift to renewable diesel could mean good things for livestock nutrition

With gas prices soaring, there’s much interest in renewable fuels, and some of those fuels will be grown in South Dakota’s fields.
Corn ethanol is the go-to for farm grown fuels, but soybeans are rapidly gaining interest as the demand renewable diesel takes off.
To help feed that demand, soybean processing companies have announced plans for 16 new and expanded crush plants, including one from South Dakota Soybean Processors in coming to Mitchell, South Dakota.
“This is going to be an exponential change,” said Dr. Bob Thaler, swine specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, speaking on a webinar hosted by Paulsen Agency March 28.
The number of renewable diesel production facilities in the U.S. will increase from five in 2020 to 11 this year, but that still leaves a gap when it comes to meeting demand for the fuel. Speaking at South Dakota Pork Congress this winter, economist Joe Kerns said farmers will need to plant more soybeans – to the tune of about 100 million acres, to meet demand.
“This renewable diesel thing is not going away,” he said.
As a swine specialist, Thaler spoke about what the ramp up in renewable diesel production means in terms of biproducts that become livestock feed. Pigs will have a heyday with the amount of soybean meal available as feed.
“Soybean meal has forever been the gold standard. There’s nothing better for amino acid and digestibility,” Thaler said.
Today it’s too expensive to use fats and oil in livestock rations. With those oils going to renewable diesel production instead of livestock, performance suffers some, he said, but farmers make the most economical decision. Lately, that’s meant shipping low-cost palm oil thousands of miles from Malaysia. And those quality amino acids from soybeans have been replaced in pig diets with synthetic forms.
That will change as more soybeans are crushed and the price of soybean meal becomes more competitive.
Meanwhile, the shift from corn to soybeans acres will mean distillers grains, a byproduct of ethanol production, will likely become more expensive.
Thaler had advice for cattle producers as well: “Be ready to start feeding soybeans.”
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.