The champion bull of all breeds at the Watertown Winter Farm Show was a Simmental exhibited by Bayler Hurlburt of Raymond, South Dakota.
The top two bulls and females were selected for Supreme Row honors Friday, Feb. 10.
The reserve champion bull was exhibited by Hanson’s Polled Herefords of Conde, South Dakota.
The Supreme Champion female was a Chianina heifer exhibited in the All Other Breeds show by Stenberg/Tesch Brothers of Colman, S.D.
The reserve champion female on Supreme Row was a Shorthorn Plus exhibited by Lance and Kelsey Becking of Florence, S.D.
Results from each breed show follow:
Angus
Champion Bull, Lot 19x, consigned by Dandy Acres Angus from Pipestone, Minn., and purchased by Donald Lick from Rosholt, S.D., for $5,250.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 25, consigned by Reese Family Angus from Hancock, Minn., and purchased by Donald Lick from Rosholt, S.D., for $5,000.
Top Selling Bull, Lot 22x, consigned by C&M Cattle from Clark, S.D., purchased by Dallas Bochek from Vienna, S.D., for $7,000.
A total 23 bulls grossed $102,800 with an average of $4,470.
Champion Female and Top Selling Female, Lot 2, consigned by Caulfield Sisters Livestock from Bradley, S.D., purchased by Nathan Duerre from Bristol, S.D., for $6,000.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 10, consigned by Randy Hamilton from Preston, Minn., purchased by TJ Farms, from Henry, S.D., for $3,000.
A total nine females grossed $31,100 with an average of $3,456.
Hereford
Champion Bull and Top Selling Bull, Lot 12 and Reserve Supreme Champion Bull consigned by Hanson’s Polled Herefords from Conde, S.D., purchased by Arneson Farms from Florence, S.D., for $7,750.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 20, consigned by Will Frecking from Alpha, Minn., purchased by Arneson Farms from Florence, S.D., for $3,000.
A total 23 bulls grossed $87,450 with an average of $3,802.
Champion Female and Top Selling Female, Lot 3, consigned by Hanson’s Polled Herefords, of Conde, S.D., purchased by Charlee Holt from Aberdeen, S.D., for $6,500.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 5, consigned by Mitchell VanderWal from Howard, S.D., purchased by Alex Mitchell from Mellette, S.D., for $3,200.
A total six females grossed $18,200 with an average of $3,033.
Charolais
Champion Bull, Lot 1, consigned by Duxbury Cattle Company and Logan Zemlicka from Wessington, S.D., purchased by Justin Erickson from Waubun, Minn., for $3,250.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 15, consigned by Vedvei Charolais Ranch from Lake Preston, S.D., purchased by Paul Everson from Hayti, S.D., for $6,500.
Top Selling Bull, Lot 6, consigned by Greg Keppen from Volga, S.D., purchased by Bleyenberg Brothers Feedlot from Sioux Center, Iowa, for $9,750.
A total 15 bulls grossed $83,250 with an average of $5,550.
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 20, consigned by VanDyke Charolais from Elkton, S.D., purchased by Brent Koops from Gettysburg, S.D., for $3,000.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 19, consigned by LS Cattle Co. from Astoria, S.D., purchased Bryan Zemlicka from Watertown, S.D., for $2,250.
A total two females grossed $5,250 with an average of $2,625.
Maine-Anjou
Champion Bull, Lot 1, consigned by Radke Cattle Company from Mitchell, S.D., purchased by Brent Koops from Gettysburg, S.D., for $2,750.
Reserve Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 5x, consigned by PAR 5 Cattle Co. from Lake City, S.D., purchased by Rob Buckmeyer from Hettinger, N.D., for $3,000.
A total three bulls sold grossed $7,150 with an average of $2,383.
Champion Female, Lot 8, consigned by Caulfield Sisters Livestock from Bradley, S.D., purchased by Scott Maag from Florence, S.D., for $2,500.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 9, consigned by PAR 5 Cattle Co. from Lake City, S.D., purchased by Baylee Bender from Britton, S.D., for $2,500.
A total four females grossed $8,700 with an average of $2,175.
Shorthorn
Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 5, consigned by Craig Shorthorns from Lowry, Minn., purchased by Lance & Kelsey Becking from Florence, S.D., for $4,500.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 4, consigned by Vogel Shorthorns from Rogers, N.D., purchased by VanderWal Livestock from Howard, S.D., for $2,000.
A total six bulls grossed $16,000 with an average of $2,666.
Champion Female, Lot 26, consigned by Craig Shorthorns from Lowry, Minn., purchased by Tim McMillen from Dalhart, Texas, for $4,000.
Reserve Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 7, consigned by Osterman Shorthorns from Conde, S.D., purchased by Mike Schaefer from Colton, S.D., for $7,500.
A total 10 females grossed $37,000 with an average of $3,700.
Shorthorn Plus
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 16, Reserve Supreme Champion Female consigned by Lance and Kelsey Becking from Florence, S.D., purchased by Maesa Folkerts from Jasper, Minn., for $7,250.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 17, consigned by VanderWal Livestock, Howard, S.D., purchased by Tim McMillen from Dalhart, Texas, for $5,500.
A total five females grossed $20,350 with an average of $4,070.
Simmental
Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 16, Supreme Champion Bull consigned by Bayler Hurlbut from Raymond, S.D., purchased by Josh Cribbs from White, S.D., for $8,250.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 1, consigned by Karie Simmentals from Black Hawk, S.D., purchased by Andrew Aman from Hosmer, S.D., for $4,750.
A total nine bulls grossed $33,400 with an average of $3,711.
Champion Female, Lot 22, consigned by Faxon Creek Cattle from Belle Plain, Minn., purchased by Aralyn Jurrens from Castlewood, S.D., for $3,750.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 29, consigned by Pleasant Grove Farms from Platte, S.D., purchased by Madison Dragt from Garretson, S.D., for $4,500.
A total seven females grossed $22,600 with an average of $3,229.
Foundation Simmental
Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 3, consigned by Cody Sleiter from Cottonwood, Minn., purchased by Andrew Aman from Hosmer, S.D., for $6,000.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 18, consigned by Blaine Hyde from Castlewood, S.D., purchased by Bruce Hoffman from Rockham, S.D., for $3,300.
A total seven bulls grossed $22,700 with an average of $3,243.
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 27, consigned by Thyen Simmentals of Hayti, S.D., purchased by Gary Rodine from Oaks, N.D., for $4,000.
Reserve Champion Female, Lot 20, consigned by Blume Show Cattle from Redfield, S.D., purchased by Sarah Welch from Garretson, S.D., for $2,750.
A total four females grossed $11,450 with an average of $2,863.
All Other Breeds
Champion and Top Selling Bull, Lot 1, consigned by TeKrony Cattle Company from Wilmot, S.D., purchased by Reisch Farms from Howard, S.D., for $3,100.
Reserve Champion Bull, Lot 2, consigned by Pleasant Grove Farms from Platte, S.D., purchased by James Perkins from Gary, S.D., for $3,000.
A total three bulls grossed $8,000 with an average of $2,667.
Champion and Top Selling Female, Lot 4, Supreme Champion Female, consigned by Stenberg/Tesch Brothers from Colman, S.D., purchased by Patricia Moe from Bruce, S.D., for $5,750.
One female sold grossed $5,750.