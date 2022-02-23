South Dakota beef producers lead national efforts

South Dakota beef producers will be well represented on a national level with three South Dakota producers being elected to the Cattleman Beef Board and the Federation of State Beef Councils.
Gary Deering of Hereford, South Dakota, was elected Region VII Vice President of the Federation of State Beef Councils during the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, held Feb. 1-3, in Houston, Texas. Deering will represent Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota during his three-year term.
The Federation of State Beef Councils provides a voice and performance vehicle by which producers and Qualified State Beef Councils (QSBCs) collectively influence and give direction to the Beef Checkoff. The Federation of State Beef Councils is a division of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is to build beef demand by inspiring, unifying and supporting an effective state and national Beef Checkoff partnership.
As the regional vice president, Deering will work closely with state beef councils, coordinate regional activities, facilitate federation division regional elections and champion checkoff efforts within the region, especially state beef council engagement in the Federation.
“I believe in bringing people together, finding common ground and working with everyone to increase the demand for beef,” he said.
Veabea Thomas of Harold, South Dakota and Laurie Johnson of South Shore were newly appointed to the Cattlemen's Beef Board. Both Thomas and Johnson serve on the South Dakota Beef Industry Council Board of Directors.
Cattlemen's Beef Board consists of 101 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Each Beef Board member is appointed by the secretary of agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations. The nominating organizations represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region.