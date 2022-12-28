South Dakota rancher to lead National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

For the first time in the organization’s history, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) will have a president from South Dakota.

Todd Wilkinson will take the helm Feb. 3, 2023. Wilkinson hails from De Smet, South Dakota where he runs a commercial cow-calf operation. He is also part owner of a family run feedyard, and co-owner and operator of a commercial cow-calf operation with his son, Nick. Wilkinson al-so co-owns of Redstone Feeders, a cattle feeding and finishing operation.

It’s that combination of experience that Wilkinson said will aid him in his tenure as president.

He’s looking forward to bringing the voice of the cow-calf producer since that’s where he came from, but he also understands the demands of feeding and finishing.

Wilkinson has been active with NCBA for over 15 years, starting first at the state level. Having been a part of the agriculture industry his entire life, he knew that if he was going to continue to be in the industry, he needed to have a voice.

“NCBA, particularly on the national level, gave me a voice that was recognized and effective in terms of lobbying and in passing policy in Washington, D.C.,” Wilkinson said.

His 38 years practicing law, specializing in estate planning and agricultural law should come in handy when it comes to policy. His De Smet based law office, Wilkinson and Schumacher, regularly works with both cow-calf operators, stockers and feeders.

“We're excited to have Todd as our next president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association,” NCBA chief executive officer Colin Woodall told the Tri-State Neighbor.

“Todd is a true leader. He is somebody that is passionate about what he believes. He's convicted in his beliefs, and he knows that the way to make a difference is to step up and lead,” he said. “I think he's going to be a great leader who will reflect well upon South Dakota, but also lead this entire industry.”

As for policy, tackling the 2023 farm bill is priority one for Wilkinson, though he said he’s a little nervous about it getting passed on time, especially with a divided House and Senate.

Woodall echoed Wilkinson’s sentiments about putting a laser focus on the farm bill. Both cited disease traceability, particularly foot and mouth disease, and risk management tools among the most important issues.

Foot and mouth disease has not been seen in U.S. cattle since 1929, according to the American College of Veterinary Pathologists, but concerns about the disease in other countries making their way across our borders are very real, Wilkinson said.

The 2018 farm bill addressed those concerns by setting aside funds for a vaccine bank with a special focus on foot and mouth disease.

Wilkinson said it’s imperative the vaccine bank is added to the 2023 farm bill, especially as con-cerns over the U.S. southern border grow.

Right now, under current USDA rule, a foot and mouth outbreak would result in a 72-hour cessation of all beef movement in order to isolate the breakout.

Wilkinson leads the national NCBA traceability working group.

“I'm literally from one end of the country to the other end of the country talking about this with producers,” he said.

He expects the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to drop a new rule sometime soon man-dating the use of electronic ear tags, a rule Wilkinson said will impact breeding herds.

One thing he said he hears from producers is that if a new traceability rule is adopted, they want it to be volunteer based, rather than controlled by the USDA.

“They want to just be able to provide a system that can quickly identify a disease and treat it al-most like an insurance policy,” Wilkinson said.

An important part of foreign disease management, according to Woodall, is ensuring there is ad-equate research for both USDA and the nation’s land grant universities, making that another im-portant farm bill issue.

Land grant universities have done tremendous work when it comes to identifying foreign diseas-es, figuring out how they operate and discovering ways to treat and mitigate them, Woodall said.

Access to quality risk management tools will be another farm bill priority for NCBA.

It will be especially important to focus on risk management for cow-calf producers, particularly small producers, as they historically haven’t had the same access to the tool that larger produc-ers have, Woodall said.

“It needs to be a little bit easier to apply for and take advantage of and it needs to be cheaper,” he said, adding that they have been having conversations about that with both the House and Senate ag committees.

Overall, Wilkinson said his administration will be focused on keeping government control and regulations out of U.S. producers’ operations as much as possible, with a focus on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Waters of the United States program.

“It appears the EPA is back to where they were 15 years ago, and we're now going to be faced with the government trying to come in and regulate what is a water of the United States on your ranch or on your farm,” he said.

Putting up an opposition to the rule will take a multi-pronged approach, Wilkinson said, including producers organizing and uniting across the country.

Unity among producers and livestock organizations will be vital on all fronts, especially with the possibility of a divided Congress holding up the passage of the next farm bill, Wilkinson said.

He admits that there are some policies and issues beef organizations will never agree on, but that 90% of the time, they can find common solutions.

It’s amazing to see what they can all agree on when they get together, talk logically and try to find solutions rather than just making political points, he said.

“We're such a small part of the population,” Wilkinson said of cattle producers. “If we don't work together on issues, we're just going to get run over.”