South Dakota State lab is world renowned

When most think of renowned South Dakota sites, Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse or the Corn Palace might come to mind.

But South Dakota State University is home to a world renowned Animal Disease Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (ADRDL).

During the second day of the South Dakota Governor’s Ag Summit June 23, attendees were offered a glimpse into this renowned building.

Tamer Sharafeldin, veterinary pathologist and assistant professor, lead one of two tour groups through the state of the art building. Sharafeldin grew up in Egypt and pursued his bachelor and master degrees there before earning his PhD at the University of Minnesota.

Sharafeldin used his first-hand knowledge to double-down on the lab’s international recognition.

“The lab has a huge reputation, not only nationally, but internationally as well. As a person with international background, I tell you, the lab has a reputation worldwide,” he said.

ADRDL is a level-three biosecurity laboratory, so the tour was limited to the outer periphery, but offered glimpses into the science taking place behind plate glass windows.

According to the Public Health Emergency website, biosecurity level three labs “are used to study infectious agents or toxins that may be transmitted through the air and cause potentially lethal infection through inhalation exposure. These laboratories must use controlled, or “directional,” air flow to ensure that air flows from non-laboratory areas (such as the hallway) into laboratory areas to keep from spreading airborne diseases. They also include the use of two self-closing, or interlocked, doors, sealed windows and wall surfaces and filtered ventilation systems.

Biosecurity level three labs must also have access to equipment that can decontaminate laboratory waste, including an incinerator, an autoclave, and/or another method, depending on the biological risk assessment.

Level four is the highest biosecurity level.

Showers are scattered throughout the hallways outside certain labs, in case a lab worker needs to quickly decontaminate.

The biosecurity level impacted the building’s very architecture. The structure is U-shaped, surrounding the necropsy room in order to eliminate cross-contamination.

There is a window from the necropsy room to each other department - bacteriology, serology, microbiology, virology, etc, - so samples can be prepared in one department and passed to the necropsy room without having to leave the secure environment.

Sharafeldin said he refers to the necropsy room as “the kitchen.”

“It’s where we are actually doing everything,” he said.

All samples must be submitted by practicing licensed veterinarians, with the majority coming from companion animal veterinarians in the region.

When a sample is received, veterinary pathologists look at tissues microscopically to look for diseases.

In 2021, the lab received more than 6,000 cases for which pathologists determine an animal’s cause of death, said Angela Pillatzki, ADRDL director.

But a case is just the beginning.

Each case can have anywhere from one to several 100 or even several thousand samples.

The laboratory conducted over half a million tests last year.

“That’s an indication of just how busy the laboratory is,” she said.

Pillatski said there wasn’t one disease they see more often than others, but that they have a tendency to go in seasons.

For instance, in the fall they see a lot of respiratory disease in cattle, as calves are being weaned, going to feedlots and cattle are being shipped around the country.

Then in the spring, with new calves being born, the lab sees an increasing number of reproductive failure cases and cases of diarrhea or enteritis in cows.

Along with bovine, Sharafeldin said they regularly do testing on swine, chicken and turkey viruses as well.

Even with so many cases and diseases, the ADRDL team is prepared for the volume, usually completing testing within two to three days.

That way, the veterinarian that submitted the case can quickly discover what the issue was so they can quickly intervene and try to prevent and mitigate the disease, Sharafeldin said.

A point of pride for the ADRDL staff was their ability to handle early COVID-19 testing.

While it usually handles animal cases, the lab was designated as a public health lab for COVID.

Dusty Oedekoven, chief veterinarian for the National Pork Board who was also on the lab tour, said the lab was chosen because they had the experience, training and personnel to do high throughput testing.

“In the beginning of the pandemic, the human medical field wasn’t prepared for that,” he said.

Another benefit the lab had in the early days of COVID-19 was the drive-up window.

When the building was designed, Pillatzki said she thought the idea was kind of novel, but it became essential during the outbreak.

Clients could drive up to the lab and pass their samples through the window, without having to have anyone actually come inside.

Samples were then mailed back when complete.

“It actually worked out really well. It was great for us to be able to continue to provide services during the COVID outbreak when a lot of other places were closed,” she said.

While surrounded with a world-class set-up, Pillatzki said what truly makes ADRDL special is the people.

Two staff members recently retired. One had been there 38 years, the other 42.

“We have a really great group of people that work over there and we have a lot of people that are very dedicated,” she said.