Supporting the DEX, South Dakota State Fair’s new livestock building

Businesses, organizations and individuals across South Dakota are coming together to support the construction of the newest building on the state fairgrounds.

The Dakota Events Complex, or DEX for short, is under construction and is slated to be open in time for the 2023 state fair.

The DEX was initially slated to open in time for the 2022 fair, but substantial delays in steel delivery timelines caused by supply chain disruptions due to COVID delayed the completion date.

This new 150,000 square foot multipurpose livestock and equestrian complex is being built to replace the Open Class Beef Complex that was destroyed by a fire in October 2020.

While the building will sit in the place of the Beef Complex on the fairgrounds, it will be open for events throughout the year, serving as an event center for the city of Huron.

“I’m really looking forward to all the different things we can hold there,” said Hunter Roberts, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Roberts said he knows the current construction is not ideal for groups like 4-H that show livestock during this year’s fair, but said in the long run, it will be worth it to have a bigger, nicer facility.

Roberts said nearly $6 million has been raised for the facility, but with the rising costs of material and labor, the state is still trying to raise a bit more.

While pledges and donations are always welcome, Roberts said a unique way to be a part of the building’s story is the brand wall that will stand outside the facility once it’s complete.

Producers who make a financial pledge to the construction will have the opportunity to have their family or ranch’s name and brand placed on the wall.

It not only helps with the construction but gives producers and families a chance to be memorialized, Roberts said.

Ag-based businesses are also stepping up to aid in the construction.

Agtegra, Bank West, Butler Machinery, First Dakota National Bank and Farm Credit Services have all recently announced donations to the project ranging from $250,000 to half a million dollars.

“Designed to excite and inspire, the DEX aligns with our mission to nurture the next generation of producers,” said Wes Chambers, a FCSAmerica senior vice president of business development in South Dakota.

The DEX will have seating for up to 5,000 spectators with two full-sized equestrian arenas which can be converted into over 1,700 cattle stalls.

It will also have a pre-function and concession area with restrooms. The plans also include a connected enclosable, heated wash rack.

To make room for the DEX, the sheep barn that stood on the grounds was also demolished. Because some livestock cannot be housed together in the same building, fair officials say they are committed to working with sheep and goat exhibitors to improve the existing 4-H Livestock Complex to meet their expectations.

“This will allow for species specific barns across the grounds, a trend favored by exhibitors, and address livestock transportation safety issues on the fairgrounds,” a statement from the South Dakota State Fair Foundation said.

The DEX construction site will be blocked off during this year’s fair. No tours will be available during that time, but there will be signage posted around the facility, Roberts said.

Those who are interested in donating to the facility’s construction can do so in a variety of ways. Donations may include gifts of cash, grain, livestock, memorial gifts, retirement fund assets, charitable trusts, real estate, matching gifts or gifts-in-kind.

Pledge forms are available on the South Dakota State Fair website.

The fair will take place Sept. 1-5 in Huron.