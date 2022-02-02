Supreme winners: Meet the top cattle of this year's Sioux Empire Livestock Show

Purebred cattle breeders vied for the coveted $12,000 Supreme Row purse, sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and Runnings, during the week of the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 25-30 in Sioux Falls.
The Hereford, VSC Getting Gritty With It 001J, was named Supreme Row Bull. Consigned by Voegele Show Cattle of Lennox, S.D., he was sired by PHHPCC 812 True Grit 002 and out of Miss Princess Beck 49C. He sold for $4,250 to Greg Kroupa of White Lake, S.D.
The Angus, BPC Danaka 51J, was named Supreme Row Female. Consigned by Chloe Van Vliet of Otley, Iowa, she was sired by Colburn Primo 5153 and out of BPC Danika 31G. She sold to Mike Isaacson of Burbank, S.D., for $4,000.
Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the bulls on Supreme Row were:
Angus: From Ford Cattle Co. of Lake Wilson, Minn., purchased by Mike Moeker of Pipestone, Minn.
Limousin: From Venner Limousin of Breda, Iowa, purchased by Dale McLellan of Lantree, S.D.;
Simmental: From Ellsworth Cattle Co. of Elkhorn, Wis., purchased by Gene Boersma of Pipestone, Minn.
All other breeds: From Anderson Show Stock of Stewartville, Minn., purchased by Carl Bormann of Bancroft, Iowa.
Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the females on Supreme Row were:
Hereford: From KMK Herefords of Grey Eagle, Minn., purchased by Paisley Gregg of Eureka, S.D.
Limousin: From Bruner Limousin of Winfred, S.D., purchased by Mike Hanson of Velva, N.D.
Simmental: From Theresa Claeys of Winnebago, Minn., purchased by Vicki Schmiesing of Parker, S.D.
All other breeds: From Logan Wiskur of Elkton, S.D., purchased by Nathan Schulte of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
The $12,000 Supreme Row Cash Award presentations were made at the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions Jan. 28 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.