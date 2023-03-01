Related to this story

Most Popular

Show ring sisters

Show ring sisters

Four sisters from Bradley, South Dakota, ranging in age from 16 to 6, made a mark at the Watertown Winter Farm Show Feb. 11, when they had not…

Minerals make a difference

Minerals make a difference

Increasing fall calf weights by anywhere from 40 to 100 pounds may start with mineral consumption nearly a year earlier. That translates to re…