With calving season starting in January for many, we have a lot of calves on the ground! Calves that were born in January or even the start of February are at peak risk to start showing some calf scours.

Diagnostics

Typically, veterinarians use their local university diagnostic lab to distinguish which scouring agent is causing the problems. That lab will often perform an anaerobic culture, an aerobic culture, fecal float, and specific tests looking for BVD, rota, corona and crypto. If you get Clostridium perfringens back, you can have genotyping done to figure out which Clostridium is the culprit.

If the calf is alive, you can send in fresh fecal samples. If the calf is dead, you can send in tissue samples that are fresh and samples that are fixed in formalin. Remember that the fresher the samples are taken, the better.

Calves that are acutely scouring also will give you better results than calves that have been chronically scouring.

How pathogens cause diarrhea

There are two reasons why the pathogens in the table listed cause diarrhea; increased secretions or decreased absorption. Bacteria cause increased secretions that disturb electrolyte balance, whereas parasites and viruses cause decreased absorption by destroying the cells of the intestines. All of the above are very dangerous to baby calves.

Decreasing pathogen load

Diarrhea is a management disease, whether we like to admit it or not.

Baby calves up to 6 weeks old will spend 75% of their time lying down. All of the listed pathogens are infectious by the calf getting them in their mouth from feces.

When your calves lay down for 75% of the day, are they getting feces in their mouths? Is mama’s udder full of feces too?

These pathogens also live in the environment for months to years making them even more of a challenge to get rid of.

Decreasing stocking density, keeping calving periods at less than 60 days, creating calving groups with a maximum age spread of four weeks, and never mixing calving groups until they are over four weeks of age can help decrease pathogen load in the environment.

Risk factors

Calves born to first and second calf heifers are four times more likely to have neonatal diarrhea than calves born to seasoned cows. This is because heifers have an increased risk for dystocia, may have poor mothering ability, can have poorer quality colostrum, are typically managed with high stocking densities during calving, and typically calve in late winter or early spring when weather is inclement.

Calves that experienced dystocias are usually born weak, tired and lay on their sides longer, which makes them more susceptible to picking up pathogens and more likely to not get enough colostrum.

Conclusion

Talk to your veterinarian at the first signs of scours. Hopefully you have a vaccination protocol in place to help, but remember the simple things that can significantly decrease the chances your calves will get diarrhea.