Talking ranching with SDSU in RanchChat series

SDSU Extension is hosting the RanchChat series, a local program being held throughout the winter and early spring months to discuss current topics in the ranching industry and to educate people about winter feeding, calving, breeding and conservation planning.
“Attendees will learn about relevant topics related to cattle and rangelands and see how SDSU Extension can help producers achieve their operation goals,” said Jessalyn Bachler, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist.
Sessions will be held online and in person at the Grand Electric Ballroom, 801 Coleman Ave., in Bison, South Dakota. Dates and topics are:
- March 2, 1-2 p.m - Tightening the Calving Season: Estrous Synchronization with Natural Service
- April 6, 1-2 p.m - Conservation Planning
For more information or to access the Zoom link, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension cow-calf specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu or Jessalyn Bachler, SDSU Extension range specialist, at 605-347-4177 or Jessalyn.Bachler@sdstate.edu.
All are encouraged to attend, and no registration is required.