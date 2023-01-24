To cut a C-section or not

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is calving, lambing and kidding season in our neck of the woods.

The vast majority of dams are able to have their babies uneventfully, but a minority need quick attention from the producer who needs to make accurate and fast decisions on whether to call a vet or not.

Who is the priority?

I think one of the first things I need to know when I come to your place for a dystocia is who is the priority: mom or baby? This helps me make fast decisions that put the animal of priority in the best position possible for survival.

In an ideal world, both mom and baby survive every dystocia, but that is not the world we live in. If baby is the priority, I personally am more apt to jump to a C-section if conservative manipulation has not worked. If the dam is the priority, I personally am more apt to try to get the baby out with manipulation unless I am trying to fit a square peg through a round hole, then baby has to come out the side so that we don’t damage mom more than we have to.

Examination

The first thing I do when I get to a dystocia is palpate (feel) what is going on. Is the baby coming backward or forward, feet extended or flexed, head forward or backward? Is the head sticking out and getting swollen? Do I think the baby is alive?

If it is a bovine dystocia, I really like to be able to get at least one of my arms alongside the calf or if it is a sheep or goat dystocia, I want to get my hand alongside the baby. If I can do that, I am usually confident that I can get it out the back.

I also examine mom. Is she bright, alert and responsive? Or is she dull and feeling very weak? If mom is not doing well, I know I’ve got to get this baby out fast because we do not have a lot of time to work with.

After understanding who is the priority and after completing our physical exam, we will know if we need to cut or if we can get baby out the back.

Deciding to cut

A chance to cut is a chance to cure. Well, not always, but it’s a fun saying.

If we decide that we are going to do a bovine C-section on farm in the middle of winter, we need a few things. First, we need a head catch with sides that can open. Every veterinarian is different but I prefer to cut C-sections from the left flank, so the top-half left side of the chute needs to open.

Heat and light are important to the surgery’s success. If it is so cold that steam is rolling out of the abdomen, it is very challenging to see what’s going on.

Also, doing C-sections with headlamps in the farthest corner from the light in the barn is less than ideal.

Conclusion

Everything that is “less than ideal” stacks up and will result in a “less than ideal” outcome. Remember that you are calling your veterinarian because you have a problem. As your veterinarian, we are here to help you with your problem, not here for you to blame for your problem. Remember to choose kindness and happy calving!