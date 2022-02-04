Venner Limousin has top two selling bulls at Sioux Empire

Venner Limousin of Breda, Iowa, had the two top selling Limousin bulls at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.
The highest seller was the champion bull of the Limousin show, Lot 6, JBV Optics 106H. He was sired by JBV Yellowstone 901G and out of JBV Bond Girl 629D. He sold for $5,600 to Dale McLellan of Lantree, S.D.
The second highest selling bull, Lot 7, from Venner, sold to Randy Sessions of Morgan of Utah, for $5,000.
Reserve champion bull went to Lot 5, SSTO 1801J, a consignment from Torgerson Farms of Artesian, S.D. He was sired by LFL Deluxe Edition 6029D ET and out of SSTO Feisty 8891F ET.
Travis Hoffman of Fargo, N.D., judged the show.
He chose lot 2, Lady BRUN Koketka 4307H, a consignment from Bruner Limousin of Winfred, S.D., as champion female. She was sired by Cell Envision 7023E and out of Lady BRUN 3129E. She was the highest selling female and sold to Mike Hanson of Velva, N.D., for $2,100.
Hoffman chose lot 1, ZEDL Jezebel 121J, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Leishman Brothers Limousin of Ellsworth, Neb. She was sired by JDJL Black Country 79G and out of ZEDL Fara 829F. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Mike Willard of Colton, S.D., for $1,900.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Limousin Sale. Seven bulls averaged $3,221, and two females averaged $2,000.