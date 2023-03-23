Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While I was doing a C-section last week, the producers and I were talking about how thick and tough a lot of that placental tissues are. Then pretty soon we were on the subject of heifers choking and dying on eating placentas that weren’t even theirs. That’s owning livestock. So, I thought an article about placentas seemed fitting.

The placenta

The word “placenta” is Latin for “cake” meaning round and flat in appearance. In today’s medical realm, the placenta is a structure made up of both maternal and fetal tissues. There are many different types of placentas but the ruminant (cattle, sheep, goats) placenta is classified as cotyledonary.

Cotyledons are the button-like structures found on the placenta. They attach to the maternal button-like structures called caruncles. We memorized this fun fact in vet school by remembering that the “mom drives the car (for caruncle).” These cotyledons are established between day 40 to day 50 of pregnancy. The cotyledon and caruncle together make up the placentome.

Function of the placenta

The placenta is essential to fetal survival. This incredible and yet temporary organ functions as the respiratory, excretory, metabolic, endocrine and digestive system for the fetus. It allows for the passage of water, electrolytes, oxygen, glucose, protein, and fat.

The placenta is also essential in secreting hormones for fetal growth, pregnancy maintenance, and for inducing labor. It even has its own immune regulatory system which is very complex and not fully understood.

After calving, the blood flow to the placenta is shut down which allows for the cotyledons to release from the caruncles. The placenta is then expelled. From there, the placenta is eaten.

Eating of the placenta

Placentophagia is the fancy term for when a cow eats her placenta or as we talked about above, when a heifer eats another heifer’s placenta (que eye roll). This is a very widespread behavior that spans across many land-dwelling mammalian species.

There are a lot of hypotheses on why cattle eat their placentas, but none are scientifically proven. Some scientists propose that the cow is simply hungry after giving birth and this is an easy snack. A human placenta has an average of 234 calories so I wonder how many calories a cow placenta has. It also contains a lot of protein, fat, cholesterol, and trace vitamins and minerals.

The most common hypothesis for placentophagia in cattle is to avoid predation after giving birth. Others believe that they eat the placenta to absorb the hormones it carries such as GnRH and placental lactogen. If there is placental fluid on the placenta when they eat it, they are also absorbing hormones such as oxytocin that help with lactation, uterine involution, and cow-calf bonding.

One last theory from studying human placentas suggests that eating the placenta may even have pain reducing effects due to a complicated interaction with opioid peptides found in the placenta. Side note on human placentas: there is a trend where women consume their placentas via an encapsulated pill after giving birth, but there really is no hard evidence to support benefits at this time.

Conclusion

Maybe cows know a thing or three about why eating their placenta is good for them. Just as long as they take their time and chew frequently. No choking to death, please and thank you! Happy calving!