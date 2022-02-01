Winter grazing: simplified

Van Mansheim is feeding 450 cattle on his Tripp County farm in south central South Dakota this winter, but he won’t start a tractor for 90 days.

The cattle eat from hay bales in the very field where the crop grew.

It’s a low-maintenance way of feeding cattle through the cold months – without mixing rations or hauling manure. And it’s building healthy soils for Mansheim’s next crop at the same time.

Mansheim, a board member of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, gave a presentation on his experience with bale grazing at the organization’s annual convention in Aberdeen Jan. 19.

Without cattle of his own, he used to sell his hay until he realized he was also selling all of the nutrients off of his land. Bringing the cows to his place instead means that the nutrients used for growing the crop get recycled in place.

“It’s very economical, and it’s good for the soil,” Mansheim said.

He was seeing saline seeps in the low spots of his hay fields, and water wouldn’t soak in there. He targeted his bale locations to fix those spots. Now from a drone he can see green spots where the bales were. The grass is greener and thicker, and water infiltration has improved.

Using a kit that tests the time it takes an inch of water to soak into the soil, Mansheim saw his times improve from 42 seconds to 9 over the last three years as the cows helped build organic matter.

“We’ve seen a huge impact already,” he said. “We’re getting water to go into the ground and that’s really important.”