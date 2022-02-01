Winter grazing: simplified

Van Mansheim is feeding 450 cattle on his Tripp County farm in south central South Dakota this winter, but he won’t start a tractor for 90 days.
The cattle eat from hay bales in the very field where the crop grew.
It’s a low-maintenance way of feeding cattle through the cold months – without mixing rations or hauling manure. And it’s building healthy soils for Mansheim’s next crop at the same time.
Mansheim, a board member of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, gave a presentation on his experience with bale grazing at the organization’s annual convention in Aberdeen Jan. 19.
Without cattle of his own, he used to sell his hay until he realized he was also selling all of the nutrients off of his land. Bringing the cows to his place instead means that the nutrients used for growing the crop get recycled in place.
“It’s very economical, and it’s good for the soil,” Mansheim said.
He was seeing saline seeps in the low spots of his hay fields, and water wouldn’t soak in there. He targeted his bale locations to fix those spots. Now from a drone he can see green spots where the bales were. The grass is greener and thicker, and water infiltration has improved.
Using a kit that tests the time it takes an inch of water to soak into the soil, Mansheim saw his times improve from 42 seconds to 9 over the last three years as the cows helped build organic matter.
“We’ve seen a huge impact already,” he said. “We’re getting water to go into the ground and that’s really important.”
He’ll continue to focus grazing on those saline spots that need the most help.
“I’m using these cows as a tool to better my land,” he said.
It takes multiple tools build soil health, Mansheim said, noting that if you just do no till you can run into problems. He started there in 2010, then added a diverse crop rotation four years later. He grows corn, winter wheat, oats, soybeans and alfalfa. He also grows food plots for a pheasant hunting operation, and he’s diversified those, too, from straight milo to a mix of nine species.
Mansheim first started bringing cattle onto his land to winter graze corn stalks and cover crops. He still sells some hay, but his goal is to add more cows for custom grazing and not move any hay off his farm.
He took many of his cues from mentor Steve Kenyon, owner of the Greener Pastures Ranching custom grazing operation in Alberta, Canada. Kenyon spoke on the benefits of intensive rotational grazing on Day 1 of the soil health convention.
He moves cattle often from paddock to paddock, making the grazing period short enough so the cattle don’t take a second bite from the forage they’ve grazed. The pastures rest long enough for a full recovery.
Water is the only nutrient Kenyon manages for, he said. Everything else comes from the cattle and the environment. Every year he grazes, he’s inputting 97.5% of the nutrients he needs and just a half a percent is exported through grazing, he said, adding that can be replaced with a mineral block.
“We can grow soil. We don’t have to be buying inputs all the time,” Kenyon said. “But you have to manage the land.”
It’s important to him to have a diverse culture of plants growing in his pastures with roots growing all season long.
Mansheim cuts his hay just once a year, in mid-June, and the bales stay in place through the summer. They’re held together with netwrap, wrapped one and half times so in October he can move them into a lineup for grazing. On a quarter of ground, there are 150 bales to feed the cows through the winter. With 15 bales to a row, the bales are spaced about 75 feet apart.
Before the cattle move in, he removes the netwrap. The 64-inch bales are left on their side. While the top edges tend to blow some, they stay pretty well intact, he said.
He doesn’t have a standard schedule for moving the cattle from row to row. He does so only after they’ve sufficiently cleaned up any hay on the ground. Any leftovers aren’t considered waste, Mansheim said because it feeds the “underground livestock” of soil microbes and earthworms.
That’s when he rolls up the single wire electric fence and lets the herd have access to a new row of bales. The cattle stand nearby and wait while he moves the fenceline to a fresh row of feed.
“They’re just as calm as can be,” he said. “We’re walking with them. They don’t see a tractor all winter long.”
The biggest fear of the livestock producer he works with was what bale grazing would mean for body condition. That hasn’t been a problem, Mansheim said. His hay tests at 13% protein. While he put out protein lick tubs for the cows this winter, he pulled them in early January.
“They were too fat,” he said.
He figures the bales provide enough feed to give each head 30-40 pounds per day. It’s probably more than they need, he said, but they might use that much in a stretch of cold weather.
Mansheim has planted trees along his fields to provide shelter for the cattle, and if winter weather gets really bad, he’s able to bring them to his yard.
One water tank on the field provides for the herd through the bale grazing season. By the time they move to the final row, the cows are walking about a half mile back to water.
They usually move off the field by mid-February, before the ground thaws.
Mansheim said he’d like to see more producers adopt this low-maintenance way of feeding cattle and improving soil health – especially in eastern South Dakota. The practice is a win for everyone, the cattle included.
“It’s healthy for the cattle to walk around and graze,” he said.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.