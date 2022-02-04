Wisconsin exhibitor has top two Simmental bulls

Ellsworth Cattle Co. of Elkhorn, Wisconsin exhibited the champion and reserve champion Simmental bulls at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.
Breed champion was lot 9, LECC Innovator J1, sired by CDI Innovator 325D and out of RFS MS Halle Berry 1B. He was one of the highest selling bulls and sold for $4,750 to Gene Boersma OF Pipestone, Minn.
The other high selling Simmental bull was lot 16, a consignment from Colton Raatz of Jasper, Minn. He sold to Jerry Hettinger of White Lake, S.D., for $4,750.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 19, LECC Focus P2B H7, from Ellsworth Cattle Co. He was sired by GPG Focus 135F and out of LECC Cleo’s P2B C7. He sold to James Jorgensen of Mt. Vernon, S.D., for $4,250.
Cagney Effling of Sioux Falls judged the show.
She chose lot 3, H31D Hallie, a consignment from Theresa Claeys of Winnebago, Minn., as champion female. She was sired by HPF Quantum Leap Z952 and out of RCFS D31YB. She was the highest selling female and sold to Vicki Schmiesing of Parker, S.D., for $7,000.
Effling chose lot 2, JCLL Jenny J117, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by JCLL Simmentals of Brownsdale, Minn. She was sired by WLE Uno Mas X549 and out of JCLL Grace G212. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Nathan Schulte of Rock Rapids, Iowa, for $1,750.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Simmental Sale. Twelve bulls averaged $3,458, and two females averaged $4,375.