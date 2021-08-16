Corn silage harvest considerations

Corn silage harvest is just around the corner and timing harvest right is critical to silage harvest success. Two factors to pay close attention to are whole plant moisture and milk line.
Accurately assessing whole plant moisture is key to proper fermentation of the silage pile and getting a good pack. Too dry and packing is difficult, oxygen gets into the pile. Overheating, mold/yeast/bad microbe growth, and spoilage follow. If we harvest too wet the pile weeps and energy and nutrients are lost. Also of danger here are the growth of clostridia bacteria colonies, which we really want to avoid. Ideally, we want to harvest at 65-70% moisture.
The other factor we have to consider when chopping is milk line. This is a visual indicator of how much starch the corn plant has set down in the kernel and how much is still wet “milk”. Starch is one of the most energy dense feed components we have, so silage that contains higher amounts of starch will be higher energy overall. The further down the kernel the milk line is, the more starch we end up having.
The trouble is that plant moisture and milk line aren’t directly correlated and may vary among hybrids. While they do tend to trend in the same direction, you might have a year where corn that is 55% moisture and ¼ milk may be 65% moisture at the same ¼ milk the next field over. Both variables need to be watched. Exactly when to pull the trigger is dependent on each operation’s resources and needs, but can be a very short window for an optimal product.
Corn silage is a great feed resource that can benefit greatly from some extra care and planning at harvest. Keep an eye on total plant moisture (65-70% for best results), and milk line (closer to the cob means more starch and higher energy silage) to find your ideal harvest window.