As dairy production grows, U.S. looks to up exports

Dairy production is growing right here in South Dakota.

Two major processors are ramping up production. Agropur in Lake Norden recently underwent a large expansion. Valley Queen recently announced plans for a major addition at its plant in Milbank plus a new distribution center in western Wisconsin. In response, dairy farms are adding cows to meet demand.

But all these milk products aren’t staying close to home. Production is outpacing U.S. consumption, said Will Loux, a Pella, Iowa, native who serves as director of global trade analysis at the Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Dairy Export Council.

That’s why groups like his are working to get U.S. dairy products in the hands of foreign buyers.

“We have to fundamentally export these products,” he said during a presentation at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls March 30. “It’s going to be the driver behind our growth going forward.”

And the U.S. is on track to grow. Despite shipping delays impacted by COVID, exports of dairy solids were record high in 2020 and 2021, Loux said. That came most thanks to China where the government promoted milk as a healthy nutritional option in the midst of the pandemic.

About half of the dry whey and 80% of the milk powder made at U.S. dairy plants is exported. The U.S. is the world’s largest exporter of non-fat dry milk and skim milk powder.

Most of the butter fat produced by U.S. processors stays state-side, and just 6% of the cheese made here goes to other countries. With cheese having such a high sale point, the U.S. is looking to break into that market that’s dominated by European countries and the United Kingdom.

It could be time to do that with countries such as the Netherlands and New Zealand putting restrictions on livestock operations in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“That opens up the potential for the U.S.,” Loux said.

The goal, he said, is to build a reputation for U.S. dairy so that international customers come to value the safety and quality of U.S. milk.

Loux and another dairy expo speaker agreed that resolving shipping delays will be essential in growing exports.

“It’s important that we continue to be a reliable source so we don’t lose those customers,” said Mykel Wedig, associate director of government affairs with Edge dairy cooperative.

Wedig gave an update March 31 on federal policy affecting dairies.

The Biden Administration is still working out a dispute over dairy imports to Canada as part of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Despite the new trade agreement, Canada continues to reserve most of its dairy tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for Canadian processors.

“We were supposed to get access to Canada with USMCA,” Wedig said.

Closer to home, the Food and Drug Administration is working to put out guidance on labeling milk alternatives such as soy and oat-based drinks. There’s also an effort to allow fuller fat dairy in feeding programs such as school lunches, Wedig said.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

