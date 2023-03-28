For those who live where they grew up and speak a common language, it’s easy to take the little things for granted.

Knowing where and how to get a flu shot, how to register a child for kindergarten, and cost effective ways to keep a home warm during the winter aren’t given a second thought for many who can easily look up that information from several sources.

But for many Spanish speaking dairy workers in northwest Iowa, coming to the area to work for a better life can come at a cost: Uncertainty.

“Imagine growing up in the desert and now living in a wood home not knowing how to get ready for winter,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

So Hall decided to do something to help.

As an extension dairy specialist, he had been conducting programming and compiling information for years. The last six have been at ISU. A decade before that was spent in Texas. Hall said producers told him the questions they get asked the most weren’t about dairy procedures. The employees had those nailed down.

Rather, the most common questions dairy owners were getting were about life skills.

So he created a Spanish newsletter to be distributed to dairies, poultry and swine producers and even harvest centers like Tyson.

Now, the Spanish-language newsletter can be found on the table in over 80 break rooms throughout Iowa.

But rather than providing information about milking protocols and udder care, Hall’s newsletter focuses on everyday information like how to call a doctor or pay a bill. One issue discussed stress management, another was about talking to teens about planning for the future.

Collecting and compiling stories and information wasn’t new to Hall.

He worked as a newspaper editor, including within the ag sector, in Missouri for over a decade.

He also lived with native Spanish-speaker in Texas for 10 years and said he gained insight into the culture, which is part of the reason his newsletter is called Latinos Trabajando en Siouxland/Celebracion de Vida (Siouxland Latino Work/Life Celebration), or “Celebration” for short.

“Mealtime is amazing. They have a really good time. It’s really a celebration,” Hall said.

“It’s not like me sitting alone in the corner, eating an apple and reading a book,” he added with a chuckle.

Knowing that the table was truly a time of community, Hall decided that’s where the newsletters should go.

In fact, he said he thinks it wouldn’t get the same high numbers of readership if it were sent to individual houses.

Sending a bundle of newsletters to a place of employment also cuts down the cost, an important feature for Hall and ISU as the newsletter is free for those who wish to receive it.

“Folks really pitch in to get it made,” he said.

That includes helping out with the writing. Hall writes some features, but he also has a young woman write in order to connect with young families. Individuals from Iowa WorkForce regularly write features, as well as a Catholic priest, which Hall said is important because many Spanish-speakers identify as Catholic. A Pew Research Center Religious Landscape Study found 48% of Latinos identify as Catholic.

Hall doesn’t only try to match writers to his audience, but works to make sure the articles are all easy to read as well.

According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, 48% of farm laborers don’t have a high school diploma. Hall said he thinks only about 40% of the Spanish-speaking laborers in his area even have an eighth grade education, with the other 60% not even having that.

Hall tries to keep each article between 500 and 600 words and encourages writers to keep words fairly simple.

Hall and the other newsletter writers write in English. Fortunately, Hall said, he also has “the best translator in the world,” who works to ensure the articles are easy to read. They also utilize graphics and bullet points to make it easily understandable.

It’s been close to seven months since Hall has been able to release a new newsletter, though he said there is one in the works that will be out this month. He said he has enough information to create the newsletter every month, but simply doesn’t have the time or capacity to do so.

Hall is at his office until roughly 9 p.m. each night, and even when he leaves, he’s still working.

“I’m pretty protective of those midnight to 4 a.m. hours,” he said.

Each issue is growing in readership, Hall said. If he took 10 issues to a dairy one time, the next time they’ll request 15, he said.

Hall also prints two versions of Celebration, the Spanish one for the employees and an English version for the producers, he said.

Spanish-speaking immigrants help revitalize rural America “People say they’re stealing American jobs. Find me one person who wants to work as hard as they do.”

Creating Celebration is just part of the work Hall does to meet the needs of those in the industry and around him, and his dedication is getting recognized.

On July 20, 2022, Hall received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents during the annual meeting and conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Hall was one of several honorees who represent the top 2% of the membership selected by their peers.

Hall is humble and said what he’s doing isn’t terribly unique.

“I’m just an old fart. I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he said.