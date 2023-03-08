The Central Plains Dairy Expo, set for March 28-30, at Denny Sanford Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, showcases 300-plus exhibitors and innovative products, services and technologies, 63 informative breakout sessions, including 10 presented in Spanish, and free entertainment.
The Dairy Expo kicks off at 5:30 p.m. March 28, with the Welcome Reception featuring Sara Evans, a multi-platinum entertainer and the fifth most-played female artist on country radio. This free kick-off reception runs until 8:30 p.m.
“We welcome dairy producers, calf and heifer growers, beef feedlot, farm and ranch employees and managers to attend this year’s Central Plains Dairy Expo,” said Kristopher Bousquet, Plains Dairy Association president. “CPDE plays a key role in facilitating and supporting the future growth, relevancy and vitality of the region’s dairy industry.”
In conjunction with the Tuesday evening Welcome Reception, get in on the action of the annual Central Plains Dairy Foundation Auction. Donated items include cowture jewelry, hunting and fishing packages, dairy equipment, feed testing services, milking supplies, coolers, art prints, consumer electronics, bovine genetics and sexed semen. Auction proceeds support dairy scholarships, workforce grants and community diversity programs in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
New for this year’s expo is the Ed (Education) Shed, found in the Arena. Select exhibitors will introduce new products, share new service and product features, and demonstrate product benefits and ease of use.
Also new this year is Future Connections. This program supports future dairy leaders by connecting young dairy enthusiasts to innovate, connect and inspire.
Starting at 7 a.m. March 29, attend the Prayer Breakfast, featuring Tim Lovelace, who is simply coined “one funny man.” As a Grammy and Dove nominated artist, this storyteller and musician has also been described as the most versatile comedian on stage today. Sponsor support for the Prayer Breakfast make it free to attend.
In addition to the free entertainment and trade show, the Dairy Expo offers several complimentary items and events, including educational breakout sessions, which cover topics ranging from nutrition to sustainability to dairy product innovations to labor management to dairy economics. Plus, this year’s Expo includes a Farm Bill Forum, featuring Congressional representatives and their staff. Speakers will address Federal Milk Marketing Order reform, crop programs and school lunch programs.
Dairy Expo visitors may also enjoy free doughnuts, grilled cheese sandwiches and ice cream novelties. A free pancake breakfast is held March 30, from 8-10 a.m.
The expo is free to attend, but registration is required. Go to https://www.centralplainsdairy.com/registration to pre-register.
For more information about CPDE, visit www.centralplainsdairy.com.