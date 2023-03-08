The Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls will kick off with a country music concert. Sara Evans headlines the concert on March 28 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
The concert is free to those who register for the Central Plains Dairy Expo. You must wear a name badge to attend. Go to www.centralplainsdairy.com to pre-register and your name badge will be ready when you arrive.
“Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is at the top of her game,” says Renee Brod, Central Plains Dairy Association member services director.
As the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades her five No. 1 singles include “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” which spent two weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
People are also reading…
Evans’s “stunning, country voice” (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade, as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association (CMA), CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her chart- topping single – “Born to Fly” – from her landmark, double-platinum album of the same name.
In conjunction with the Tuesday evening Welcome Reception, get in on the action of the annual Central Plains Dairy Foundation Auction. Donated items include cowture jewelry, hunting and fishing packages, dairy equipment, feed testing services, milking supplies, coolers, art prints, consumer electronics, bovine genetics and gender-sorted semen.
Auction proceeds support dairy scholarships, workforce grants and community diversity programs in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The kick-off reception runs until 9 p.m.
The Central Plains Dairy Expo is set for March 28-30.