For two days all things dairy can be found in the center of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Central Plains Dairy Expo is March 28-30 at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center. The trade show runs 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Admission and parking are free, but attendees must register either at the door or in advance at www.centralplainsdairy.com.

In addition to the trade show, the dairy expo brings a country music concert, prayer breakfast, fundraising auctions, networking opportunities, educational sessions and lots of dairy products to sample.

New this year is the Future Connections program, designed to foster young leaders and build connections among those in the dairy industry.

“We really wanted to engage young and future dairy leaders,” said Renee Brod, lead organizer of the Central Plains Dairy Expo. “Hopefully they’ll want to meet every year at the expo and continue what’s become a tradition of connecting with longtime family and friends.”

Young leaders will gather at 3:30 p.m. March 29 to hear a message about lessons learned from using new technologies on the dairy farm, setting realistic expectations and how to decide when to invest in a new technology. Dairy analytics and innovation scientist Jeff Bewley of Holstein Association USA will lead the session called Smart Dairy Technology, Excitement with Caution Optimism.

Another new dairy expo feature highlights new products and services for the industry. The Ed Shed, or education shed, will be set up amongst the booths in the arena. A lineup of exhibitors will take the stage to give a 30-minute informal TED-talk-like presentation about their newest offerings. Topics include everything from vitamins and nutrition to heat stress and fly control.

Among the educational sessions is a forum on the 2023 farm bill. Staff from area congressional representatives will be in attendance, either in person or via Zoom. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., have confirmed attendance, as well as staff from other Minnesota representatives Tom Emmer and Michelle Fischbach.

A panel of dairy farmers will share their experience with robotic milkers at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday. The session When do Robots make Sense? sponsored by Gorter’s Clay & Dairy Equipment and Lely will feature three farmers: Andy Meyer from Richland Dairy in Kenyon, Minnesota; Dan Venteicher, Iowa Dairy Farmer on social media, from Honey Creek Dairy in Strawberry Point, Iowa; and Bill Demerath from Demerath Dairy in Plainview, Nebraska.

Midwest Dairy will host a session about the dairy checkoff, a “taste and learn experience” featuring new products launched with Pizza Ranch, Cinnabon, General Mills and others over the last year. It’s set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and CEO Molly Pelzer is set to speak.

A couple sessions will provide a dairy market outlook. Ben Laine, Terrain’s dairy sector analyst, will discuss how consumers drive the market at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Rabobank’s Mary Ledman will speak at noon Wednesday about dairy markets from a global viewpoint.

A panel discussion between dairy farmers and processors will talk dairy in the next 10 years. It’s set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Sessions in Spanish are held both days of the expo.

Connecting women in the dairy industry is the purpose of the Dairy Girl Network. A connect luncheon is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29 in the Sheraton Fontenelle Room. The cost is $20, and registration is separate from the dairy expo. Pre-register at dairygirlnetwork.com.

To kick off this year’s dairy expo, the country music concert is back for the first time since before COVID hit and caused the 2020 event to be canceled. Sara Evens will perform a concert free to registered expo attendees Tuesday, March 28 at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center. Along with music, the night will feature free appetizers, and a live and silent auction that raise money for scholarships and dairy innovation grants. After the concert is a get together in the hospitality room at the Sheraton hotel.

While rooms at the Sheraton typically book up by expo time, dozens of other hotels in Sioux Falls are offering specials to expo guests. A list is available on the Dairy Expo website under the Expo Experience tab.

Wednesday morning starts with the Ag Prayer Breakfast hosted by comedian, musician and motivational speaker Tim Lovelace. The program starts at 7 a.m. Sponsors have helped make the event free, but donations are accepted for the Western Iowa Dairy Alliance’s banquet ministry.

“The sponsors do such a great job for us in supporting this whole event in helping it be so affordable,” Brod said. “It’s free to all our producers.”