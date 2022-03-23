Dairy foundation events raise money for grants, scholarships

There are several ways to support the future of the dairy industry during the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls March 29-31.

The Central Plains Dairy Foundation will be hosting auctions and drinks as well as selling new merchandise to raise money for its dairy innovation grants and for scholarships that go to students pursuing careers in dairy.

The nonprofit foundation is kicking off a producer donation challenge.

“We’d like to get more producers involved,” foundation manager Tiffany Thompson said. “We’re challenging anyone who can donate to challenge their friends and neighbors that are dairy producers to also donate.”

A silent auction, the fourth annual Dairy Forward Charity Auction, will run throughout the three-day expo. It includes everything from trips, art and electronics to dairy equipment and bovine genetics.

The live auction is back as part of the welcome reception Tuesday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The foundation has hosted a beer garden during the trade show, but this year the group is also putting on a breakfast bar with mimosas and spiked coffee served from 8-11 a.m.

The beer garden in the Premier Center opens at 11 a.m. each day. The 16 ounce drinks are $8, and tickets can be purchased in advance through the centralplainsdairy.com website.

Attendees can also support the foundation with new merch. A $50 donation gets you a hat, $75 gives you a tumbler and two drink tickets to be used at the expo, and for $100 you can receive a T-shirt.