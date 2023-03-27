One of the barns at South Dakota State University’s Dairy Research and Training Facility located north of Brookings was damaged not once, but twice in 2022, but is now fully repaired, said Dr. Joe Cassady, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at South Dakota State University.

On the morning of Feb. 8, 2022, a fire broke out in the building’s manure pumping room and quickly spread to other parts of the facility. No employees or livestock were harmed in the blaze, though they were quickly evacuated.

Students and employees were able to access only the south part of the barn for a time because the north side was completely damaged, Cassady said.

Because of the damage, the college had to sell approximately 135 of their milking cows immediately following the fire, cutting their herd down to just 66 animals.

“Seventy head were all that we could accommodate in our damaged free stall barn,” Cassady said.

SDSU has slowly been building its research herd, starting with acquiring 30 Holsteins in fall 2022. The herd is projected to be back to its full capacity of 135 head by the end of March.

The majority of the dairy facility’s research cattle are Holsteins, including all of the replacement cattle. However, they have approximately 20 Brown Swiss as well, though are not likely to add any more of that breed to their herd numbers.

While no one was injured in the fire, there were a few graduate students whose projects had to be terminated or delayed because of the fire, Cassady said.

As repairs were underway, the building was damaged yet again, this time by the derecho that hit in early July 2022.

The entire north side of the roof of the dry cow barn was taken off by the extreme winds. Hay storage sheds and portable windbreaks were “tossed around,” Cassady said.

He didn’t have an exact dollar figure for the amount of damage done to the dairy unit between the fire and the derecho, but nearly all of the repairs are now complete.

There are approximately 60 undergraduate students majoring in either dairy production or dairy manufacturing and another 20-25 graduate students between the two.

For one student, graduation was delayed by a semester.

Fortunately, the university was able to work with funding agencies to get the necessary resources to ensure those graduate students would continue to get funding for their projects once they were able to start again.

The university is continuing to raise funds to improve the dairy unit.

Many of the buildings were built in the 1960s. An extensive renovation project is underway, with designs being finalized in the near future.

Funds will be allocated through the South Dakota State Legislature along with private funding.

House Bill 1031 was passed by the Joint Committee of Appropriations on Feb. 21. This allocates $8.5 million from the general fund for the project. The university will need to raise a matching $8.5 million in order to complete the project.

Presently, funds raised total just over $1 million from private donations.

The existing parlor and loafing barn would be retained with the new facility, but the main office and all other facilities would be torn down and replaced.