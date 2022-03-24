Expo brings dairy-focused networking, education, products to Sioux Falls

Dairy producers will have a chance to reconnect and learn during the three-day Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls.

The expo includes a two-day trade show March 30 and 31, numerous educational sessions and networking events at the Sioux Falls Events Center.

“This event provides producers an up-close look at new innovations in dairy, hands on technology demonstrations and the convenience of visiting with company reps and friends all in one place,” said Renee Brod, membership director for the Central Plains Dairy Expo.

The dairy expo’s sponsors provide many of the experts for the educational sessions.

“This year the hot topics seem to revolve around market outlooks, federal policies, nutrition, animal health, milk quality and technology,” Brod said.

On dairy markets side, analyst Sarina Sharp will present “Bubble or Bonanza” about rising inflation and commodity markets, and William Loux of Global Trade Analysis will discuss export demand. There will be an update on federal ag policy that affects dairies. On the consumer side of things, talks include sustainability trends and animal welfare.

Sessions presented in Spanish include talks on the effects of mastitis, feeding management strategies and employee training.

The expo all kicks off with a welcome reception, back after two years off due to COVID-19, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Tuesday evening, March 29. Instead of a concert this year, the featured entertainment is Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a silent auction benefitting the Central Plains Dairy Foundation. The program starts at 6 p.m. with a live auction and more.