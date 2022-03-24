Expo brings dairy-focused networking, education, products to Sioux Falls

Dairy producers will have a chance to reconnect and learn during the three-day Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls.
The expo includes a two-day trade show March 30 and 31, numerous educational sessions and networking events at the Sioux Falls Events Center.
“This event provides producers an up-close look at new innovations in dairy, hands on technology demonstrations and the convenience of visiting with company reps and friends all in one place,” said Renee Brod, membership director for the Central Plains Dairy Expo.
The dairy expo’s sponsors provide many of the experts for the educational sessions.
“This year the hot topics seem to revolve around market outlooks, federal policies, nutrition, animal health, milk quality and technology,” Brod said.
On dairy markets side, analyst Sarina Sharp will present “Bubble or Bonanza” about rising inflation and commodity markets, and William Loux of Global Trade Analysis will discuss export demand. There will be an update on federal ag policy that affects dairies. On the consumer side of things, talks include sustainability trends and animal welfare.
Sessions presented in Spanish include talks on the effects of mastitis, feeding management strategies and employee training.
The expo all kicks off with a welcome reception, back after two years off due to COVID-19, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Tuesday evening, March 29. Instead of a concert this year, the featured entertainment is Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a silent auction benefitting the Central Plains Dairy Foundation. The program starts at 6 p.m. with a live auction and more.
The next day, things get going with the Ag Prayer Breakfast, another event back after a two-year hiatus. Erin Mosley, who was scheduled to speak in 2020 before the expo was canceled, will share her story about grief and faith. The breakfast is also at the Premier Center, set for 7-8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30. While there used to be a charge for the breakfast, this year the event is free to the first 300 attendees.
More than 300 dairy-focused companies are part of the trade show that takes over the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Dairy groups are hosting networking events through the day. Dairy Girl Network will put on a luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Ballroom A of the Sheraton Sioux Falls. The group brings together women in the dairy industry for personal development and education. The cost is $20, and advance registration is available online at https://dairygirlnetwork.com/connect-central-plains-registration/.
From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative will host a networking reception with hors d’oeuvre and drinks available in the atrium of the Sheraton hotel. RSVP online at https://www.voiceofmilk.com/events/ or contact Dale Beaty at dbeaty@voiceofmilk.com or 608-774-4723.
There will be ample opportunities to fill up on free food and dairy products. Doughnuts are available Wednesday morning, and grilled cheese sandwiches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free ice cream is offered that afternoon. Before the trade show closes, there will be a free wine and cheese social on the trade show floor.
Thursday, start the day with a free pancake breakfast, grab a grilled cheese for lunch, and treat yourself to ice cream in the afternoon.
Brod said there’s much to look forward to with the annual dairy expo.
“I’m super excited to have the Welcome Reception back and highlight Charlie Berens on Tuesday evening,” she said. “Catching up with exhibitors and producers after a year away is like seeing old friends. We can’t forget another favorite – the free dairy served, my fav is cheese!”
Entry and parking at the dairy expo is free. Attendees are encouraged to register for their name badge online at centralplainsdairy.com/registration to save time upon arrival. Online registration is open through March 28.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.