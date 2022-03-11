Iowa dairy farmers AMPI Young Cooperators group

Newly elected members of the 2022 AMPI Young Cooperator Steering Committee are, past chaircouple Matt and Julie Peterson of Boyd, Wis., front left; and chaircouple, Janora and Brad Korver of Alton, Iowa. In the back row are members-at-large Anna (and David) Wilson of Garnavillo, Iowa, left; vice chairperson Mike Lax of Sleepy Eye, Minn.; and secretaries Gerard (and Menna) Wiersema of Parker, S.D.