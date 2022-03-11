Iowa dairy farmers AMPI Young Cooperators group

Brad and Janora Korver of Alton, Iowa, are the 2022 Young Cooperator chairpersons for Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI).
Fellow Young Cooperators elected the couple during the February annual meeting of the Midwest milk marketing cooperative. This co-op education and leadership development program is open to AMPI members and those actively involved on AMPI farms age 18-45.
"A generation from now we will be the co-op’s leaders, making important decisions that will impact the business we collectively own," Brad said. “The YC program is a valuable way to learn about the business.”
“At the same time, we are building a network of friendships through the program,” Janora said. “It’s refreshing to connect with young dairy farmers who are just like us.”
AMPI is headquartered in New Ulm, Minn., and owned by dairy farm families from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. AMPI members annually market about 4.9 billion pounds of milk generating $1.6 billion in sales. The co-op launched its Dinner Bell Creamery brand and accompanying Co-op Crafted promise in 2019.
The Korvers will work with fellow Young Cooperator steering committee members to plan and host events throughout the year. Fellow committee members include: past chairpersons Matt and Julie Peterson of Boyd, Wis.; vice chairperson Mike Lax of Sleepy Eye, Minn.; secretaries Gerard and Menna Wiersema of Parker. S.D.; and members-at-large David and Anna Wilson of Garnavillo, Iowa.
Up next for the Young Cooperator steering committee is making plans for a new networking event at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls, and the return of the group’s summer tour set for June 21–22 in River Falls, Wis. The tour will feature dairy manufacturing education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant and area AMPI member farms.