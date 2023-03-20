There’s nothing much more calming to young offspring than being with mom, and one animal health company is using a mother cow’s calming ability to help reduce cattle stress.

FerAppease is a product designed to mirror a pheromone secreted during lactation. Calves absorb this pheromone through a gland in their nose as they nurse. Known as the maternal bovine appeasing substance, it helps strengthen the bond between the mom and her calf, and it gives the young a sense of safety and protection.

“It basically puts them at peace,” said Rodrigo Bicalho, DVM, CEO and founder of FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals.

He launched the company in 2014 with a product for mastitis testing. FerAppease was released last year, and Bicalho said it’s been well received with beef producers. He’s hoping dairy farmers will find the same benefits.

It can be used at times in production that are particularly stressful to the animals. For dairy calves, that begins when they’re taken from their mothers at birth. It can also be when calves are dehorned or moved from their individual hutches to larger groups. A treatment, given on the animal’s nose just above the muzzle and on the back of the head, can help reduce stress as they get accustomed to being around other cattle and learn a new feeding system.

Cows can be treated, too, Bicalho said. For dairy cows, that might be the first time heifers are milked and are experiencing the milking parlor, as they transition from their dry-off period to being milked again, or when they’re separated from their calf.

A dose of FerAppease begins working immediately and fades away slowly over 14 days, Bicalho said.

The project has more benefits than calming cattle, Bicalho said.

“Stressed animals are more likely to get sick and they’re less productive than non-stressed animals,” he said.

A stressed calf will lose weight and be more prone to diseases, especially pneumonia and bovine respiratory disease (BRD). Studies have shown that when FerAppease was applied at weaning, calves were noticeably calmer. Treated animals gained an extra 36 pounds compared to control calves at 45 days after weaning, according to a FerAppease news release.

Dairy calves treated every 14 days from birth in another study had less diarrhea and recovered from BRD more quickly. They ate more starter feed, resulting in putting on 18 more pounds in the week after weaning compared to the control group.

A study of adult dairy cows showed better health as well. Applied at Stage 1 parturition, treated cows had fewer instances of retained placentas, mastitis, metritis and lameness.

Begin a natural hormone, FerAppease doesn’t require a veterinary prescription or feed directive plan. It is an alternative to treating using antibiotics and has the same effects, preventing diseases and promoting growth, Bicalho said.

The cost of treatment is $3 per head for adult cattle and $1.50 for calves.

“At end of the day, we’re decreasing fear and decreasing stress, and they’re delivering health and performance as a gratitude,” Bicalho said.